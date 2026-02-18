Toyota Aygo X vs MG3 vs Renault Clio video group test

That’s even true in the small car arena, where the cheapest hybrids can sometimes undercut normal petrol cars and mild hybrids (which provide only a token amount of electrical assistance for the engine).

But are these very affordable hybrid cars actually any good? To find out, we rounded up the three cheapest currently on sale and took them on a two-day road trip that included everything from bustling inner-London streets and a tight, ‘breathe in and pray’ width restrictor to winding country roads and even a drag race on a disused airfield.

The first of our contenders is the MG 3 Hybrid+. There are two trim levels available, with the entry-level SE (£19,245) being the cheapest hybrid car on the market at the moment – as a cash purchase, at least. While that version doesn’t have a spartan equipment list, we’ve gone with a range-topping Trophy for this test, adding some upgraded materials inside, as well as a 360deg parking camera, keyless entry and start, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Even in this trim, the MG 3’s £21,245 price tag means it remains the cheapest car in this test.

Indeed, it costs around £2000 less than our second car, the Renault Clio E-Tech 145. However, we should point out that our test car was in one of the Clio’s higher trim levels (Techno Espirit Alpine); you can have a lower-spec version with the same hybrid set-up for as little as £21,795.

Could it be that the Clio is worth the extra outlay, though? After all, it’s one of our favourite small cars generally, being smart looking inside and great to drive. Plus, Techno Esprit Alpine trim comes with loads of standard equipment, including heated front seats, a rear-view parking camera and wireless phone charging.