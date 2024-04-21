New Volkswagen ID 7 vs Tesla Model 3

Hence the importance of the ID 7 – a ‘benchmark’ car for Volkswagen and one that, on paper at least, has some promising specifications. We’re talking about a next-generation infotainment system, fancy ergonomic seats, an impressive array of standard features and a heightened standard of interior quality that will soon be implemented throughout the ID range; hard plastics are out, soft-touch materials are in. Additionally, an all-new motor and related electrical gubbins promise efficiency gains, resulting in an impressive official range of 383 miles.

But what to put it up against? It was a question that we wrestled with, because one aspect that doesn’t come across until you see it in the metal is the sheer size of the ID 7. With a length of 4961mm, it’s longer than a BMW i5 or Mercedes EQE, so you could argue that it is a rival for luxurious premium models like those.

However, its price (which is well below what you’ll pay for an i5 or EQE), electric range and standard equipment suggest the ID 7 has been positioned to steal sales from the EV of the moment: the recently facelifted Tesla Model 3. In entry-level RWD form, the Model 3 is our reigning Executive Car of the Year, but this time we’re testing it in range-topping Long Range specification, with two motors and four-wheel drive.