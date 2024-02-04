Petrol vs diesel: which costs less?

There are many factors that can impact your decision when choosing which fuel to power your car, but one key element is running costs.

Traditionally, for those who rack up a lot of miles and make mostly motorway journeys, diesel cars have been the default choice for the additional fuel economy they offer over petrol equivalents. However, after the recent inflation in fuel prices, the cost of diesel has risen significantly above that of petrol; at the time of writing, the RAC states that diesel is 22p more expensive on average per litre.

So, with that in mind, does it still make sense for high-mileage drivers to head to the black pump, or does the green nozzle make more financial sense?