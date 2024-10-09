Peugeot e-308 SW long-term test: report 4

My car follows this unfortunate trend to a degree. The climate control, for example, is controlled via the touchscreen and it’s fiddly and distracting to adjust the temperature when on the move. On top of that, the touchscreen’s response times could be a little faster; I’m often on the move and out on the main road on my morning commute before the screen has woken up. There is, I should add, voice control too, but I’ve found it either doesn't like my RP accent or it doesn’t like me, and its responses are a bit hit-and-miss.

In other news, I’m still bemused by the range readout on the dash and how it calculates how many miles I have left. I know the e-308 SW can do a good 200 miles – it covered 212 miles before running out of juice in our recent summer electric car range test – but a recent readout showed me I had 43 miles left at 25%, which if my limited maths is right means a total range of only 172 miles. It seems that though its headlights are impressive, my Peugeot is guilty of hiding its light under a bushel. For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here Read more about our long-term Peugeot e-308 SW >> Read about more long-term test cars >>