Peugeot e-308 SW long-term test: report 4
Peugeot e-308 SW long-term test: report 4

This electric estate promises to mix family-friendly space with wallet-pleasing running costs, but can it prove to be a viable SUV alternative?...

Peugeot e-308 SW at Brooklands
Mark Pearson
Published09 October 2024
The car Peugeot e-308 SW GT Run by Mark Pearson, used cars editor

Why it’s here To see if an electric estate car can cut it against a small number of similar rivals and a plethora of similarly powered SUVs 

Needs to It’ll need to dispatch commuting, work and family life without any range anxiety issues and cope with a wide variety of everyday duties

Miles covered 4696 Price £43,450 Target price £38,973 Price as tested £44,070 Official range 254 miles Test range 212 miles 

9 October 2024 – An illuminating lesson

One of the pleasures of my Peugeot e-308 SW is its LED headlights, which are bright and have a good spread of light, making night-time driving less of a chore. I’m doubly pleased that accessing the headlights is done via a good old-fashioned stalk by the steering wheel because there is a growing fashion in modern cars to put everything you would once upon a time have controlled via a switch, button or dial onto the infotainment screen. 

Peugeot e-308 SW night driving

My car follows this unfortunate trend to a degree. The climate control, for example, is controlled via the touchscreen and it’s fiddly and distracting to adjust the temperature when on the move. On top of that, the touchscreen’s response times could be a little faster; I’m often on the move and out on the main road on my morning commute before the screen has woken up.

There is, I should add, voice control too, but I’ve found it either doesn't like my RP accent or it doesn’t like me, and its responses are a bit hit-and-miss. 

Peugeot e-308 SW range readout

In other news, I’m still bemused by the range readout on the dash and how it calculates how many miles I have left. I know the e-308 SW can do a good 200 miles – it covered 212 miles before running out of juice in our recent summer electric car range test – but a recent readout showed me I had 43 miles left at 25%, which if my limited maths is right means a total range of only 172 miles. It seems that though its headlights are impressive, my Peugeot is guilty of hiding its light under a bushel. 

