Public EV charger users get just 37% of the expected rate

While doing this may be simple on some vehicles, it’s not straightforward on all, and it’s not common practice among all EV drivers, especially those who use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay for navigation. So, to ensure a level playing field among our test cars, we didn’t pre-condition any of them prior to charging. Instead we drove each test car for 1.5-2hrs prior to charging.

The results of our testing show that it is not essential to pre-heat batteries to gain the maximum charge. When charging our Vauxhall Astra hatchback at the Fastned sites in Baslidon and St Albans, we achieved the car’s top rate for its state of charge: with 31% in its batteries, it charged at 100kW, and when it had 36% in its batteries it achieved 83kW; these figures are in line with the charging curve for the model.

Does the electricity supply hamper EV charging speeds?

Whether or not you pre-condition your car’s batteries, you can still have difficulty getting the best charging rates. The electricity supply can also have a massive effect on charging rates, as one network manager from an unnamed nationwide charging provider explained.

“Load balancing (the process of distributing power across multiple chargers), can drastically reduce charging speeds. Static load balancing means that if, for example, you have four chargers, each will receive 25% each regardless of how each is being used,” he said. So, if you have a site with four chargers and a maximum charging rate of 100kW, each charger will only be able to provide 25kW.