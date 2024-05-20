LATEST DEALS:

Home
Slideshow
Real MPG: most economical cars for town driving
slideshow

Real MPG: most economical cars for town driving

What Car?'s Real MPG tests show what you can really expect from a car, and here we reveal the models that perform best if you do most of your driving on congested urban roads...

Author Avatar
by
Alasdair Rodden
Published20 May 2024
Real MPG: most economical cars for town driving
Renault Clio and Suzuki Swift driving in town
Hyundai Kona
Hyundai Kona 2019 RHD dashboard
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports front cornering
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports interior dashboard
Black Honda Jazz front cornering
Honda Jazz interior dashboard
Toyota Yaris front
New Toyota Yaris Hybrid vs Renault Zoe
Blue Toyota Yaris front right driving
Toyota Yaris interior dashboard
Honda Civic 2023 front cornering
Honda Civic interior dashboard
Suzuki Swace 2021 front
Suzuki Swace 2021
Toyota Corolla Hybrid front cornering
Blue Toyota Corolla interior dashboard
Toyota RAV4 front cornering
Toyota RAV4 interior dashboard
Toyota Yaris Cross front cornering
Toyota Yaris Cross dashboard
Image 1 of 21

Whether you live in a city or have to travel into one for work, the chances are that most of us will spend a significant portion of our driving lives on urban streets – and that's a problem.

You see, the stop-start traffic situations with which we are all too familiar can seriously dent your fuel economy. However, you can lessen the impact by choosing one of the cars on this list, many of which are at their most efficient around town.

All of the models in the top 10 returned more than 60mpg during the town portion of our real-world Real MPG test, while the winner – the Toyota Yaris Cross – managed to eke more than 100 miles from a single gallon of petrol.

So, here are the 10 cars that are likely to cost you the least to run in urban areas, plus the three which will have you reaching for your wallet most often.

How we test for a car's Real MPG

The official WLTP and NEDC fuel economy figures that you'll find in manufacturers' sales brochures are often difficult to achieve in the real world. Our Real MPG tests are conducted in a laboratory, and based on a real-world driving route comprising town, motorway and country driving. This makes our tests repeatable and dependable, eliminating variables such as weather or traffic conditions without introducing unrealistic driving scenarios or 'hypermiling' techniques.

To generate a car's Real MPG figure, cars are first weighed and checked over to make sure that the tyres are set to the manufacturer's recommended level. The climate control is set to 21 degrees, or the midway point on the temperature dial if the car has manual air conditioning, with the fan speed at its lowest setting. We also turn off the headlights and any other electrical equipment which might interfere with the results, such as the stereo.

Before the test begins, we fit an exhaust connection which allows the car's emissions to be measured. Once the test begins, those emissions are measured every second, and the Real MPG score is calculated from an average of those results.

Read more: How we test a car’s Real MPG

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Top 10s >
Best ofBest executive cars 2024

Best executive cars 2024 – tested, rated and those to avoid

Great executive cars are comfortable, classy and well equipped, yet also cheap to run. Here we name the best 10 executive cars on sale in the UK – plus one we recommend avoiding

Long term tests >
FeatureDarren with Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX long-term test

Back in January we named this small SUV as the best new car to buy in 2024 – and now we're backing up that verdict by living with one

New car group tests >
FeatureMG 3 vs Suzuki Swift fronts on roundabout

New MG 3 vs new Suzuki Swift

MG and Suzuki continue to fly the flag for small, well-priced hatchbacks that won’t cost a lot to run. And we've tested their latest fuel-sipping hybrid models to see which is best

News and advice
cruise control guide
Advice

What is cruise control and should you have it on your next car?

Goodwood Festival of Speed
News

Win Goodwood Festival of Speed tickets with the What Car? Reliability Survey

What Car? magazine June 2024
News

New issue of What Car? magazine on sale now

Honda Civic Type R with depreciation graph
Best of

Slowest-depreciating cars for less than £50,000

Best steering wheel locks
Feature

Best steering wheel locks 2024 - tried and tested

Citroen e-c3 reader test team
Feature

Citroën e-C3 reader test team

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO