Real MPG: Most economical family cars
Real MPG: Most economical family cars

Looking for an efficient family car to keep fuel bills low? Our Real MPG tests shows the economy you can really expect...

Stuart Milne
Published05 February 2024
Real MPG: Most economical family cars
Seat Leon hatchback 2018
Used Audi A3 Hatchback 2013-present
Used Audi A3 Hatchback 2013-present dashboard
Skoda Superb 2021 RHD front left cornering
Skoda Superb 2022 interior dashboard
Kia Rio front right tracking
Kia Rio 2022 interior dashboard
Fiat Tipo front cornering
Fiat Tipo interior dashboard
Audi A3 Sportback vs BMW 1 Series vs Infiniti Q30: Verdict
New Audi A3 Sportback vs Alfa Romeo Giulietta vs Infiniti Q30
Volkswagen Golf - 17 plate
Volkswagen Golf infotainment
Used Hyundai Ioniq 17-present
Used Hyundai Ioniq 17-present
Used Seat Leon 13 - present
Used Seat Leon 13 - present
Used Vauxhall Astra 2015 - present
Used Vauxhall Astra 2015 - present
Skoda Octavia front right tracking
Skoda Octavia interior dashboard
Family cars tend to lead tough lives, carrying people and luggage on long and short journeys alike. That means it’s particularly important to pay attention to your real-world fuel economy.

That’s where our Real MPG tests come in. Rather than relying on often-optimistic official fuel economy figures, our testing shows what’s achievable if you drive gently – but without resorting to complicated ‘hypermiling’ fuel saving techniques. Here are the top 10...

