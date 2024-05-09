Real MPG: most economical cars for town driving
What Car?'s Real MPG tests show what you can really expect from a car, and here we reveal the models that perform best if you do most of your driving on congested urban roads...
Whether you live in a city or have to travel into one for work, the chances are that most of us will spend a significant portion of our driving lives on urban streets – and that's a problem.
You see, the stop-start traffic situations with which we are all too familiar can seriously dent your fuel economy. However, you can lessen the impact by choosing one of the cars on this list, many of which are at their most efficient around town.
All of the models in the top 10 returned more than 60mpg during the town portion of our real-world Real MPG test, while the winner – the Toyota Yaris Cross – managed to eke more than 100 miles from a single gallon of petrol.
So, here are the 10 cars that are likely to cost you the least to run in urban areas, plus the three which will have you reaching for your wallet most often.
How we test for a car's Real MPG
The official WLTP and NEDC fuel economy figures that you'll find in manufacturers' sales brochures are often difficult to achieve in the real world. Our Real MPG tests are conducted in a laboratory, and based on a real-world driving route comprising town, motorway and country driving. This makes our tests repeatable and dependable, eliminating variables such as weather or traffic conditions without introducing unrealistic driving scenarios or 'hypermiling' techniques.
To generate a car's Real MPG figure, cars are first weighed and checked over to make sure that the tyres are set to the manufacturer's recommended level. The climate control is set to 21 degrees, or the midway point on the temperature dial if the car has manual air conditioning, with the fan speed at its lowest setting. We also turn off the headlights and any other electrical equipment which might interfere with the results, such as the stereo.
Before the test begins, we fit an exhaust connection which allows the car's emissions to be measured. Once the test begins, those emissions are measured every second, and the Real MPG score is calculated from an average of those results.
Our pick: 1.5 Hybrid Icon 5dr CVT
Strengths
- Very efficient
- Lofty driving position
- Uncluttered dashboard is easy to use
Weaknesses
- Could be more spacious in the back seats
- Vocal engine when accelerating
- Not as fun to drive as the Ford Puma
WLTP MPG 62.7mpg | Real MPG Average 60.1mpg | Town 103.3mpg | Motorway 45.5mpg | Rural 70.5mpg
Not only is the Toyota Yaris Cross the only car to manage triple-digits in the town portion of our real-world fuel economy tests, but it's also the most economical car we've ever tested overall. Key to that efficiency is its hybrid system, which matches an electric motor with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. When you're driving around town, the electric motor can take most of the strain of driving, helping you save money.
Elsewhere, the Yaris Cross impresses with its lofty driving position and its uncluttered dashboard design, but it's worth noting that some small SUV rivals are more spacious.
Our pick: 2.5 VVT-i Hybrid Design 5dr CVT
Strengths
- Exceedingly frugal
- Regular hybrid has slow predicted depreciation
- Strong reliability record
Weaknesses
- Poor infotainment system
- Rivals are better to drive
- No seven-seat option
WLTP MPG 53.3mpg | Real MPG Average 49.0mpg | Town 91.9mpg | Motorway 37.9mpg | Rural 54.0mpg
That a big, heavy car like the Toyota RAV4 can be almost as frugal as the far smaller Yaris Cross around town is nothing short of remarkable and, as with that car, the hybrid system is the secret to the RAV4’s success. Its 2.5-litre petrol engine is paired with a powerful electric motor for a total of 302bhp, and it's the electric motor which does most of the work at low speeds.
As well as its frugal credentials, we like the RAV4's slow predicted depreciation and Toyota's stellar reliability record. Most SUV rivals are better to drive, though, and there's no seven-seat option.
Our pick: 1.8 Hybrid Icon 5dr CVT
Strengths
- Low CO2 emissions and great fuel economy
- Comfortable ride
- Loads of standard kit
Weaknesses
- Cramped in the back
- So-so infotainment system
- 12.3in digital instrument cluster could be easier to use
WLTP MPG 57.7mpg | Real MPG Average 53.3mpg | Town 90.6mpg | Motorway 40.8mpg | Rural 60.8mpg
You might be sensing a pattern here, and it’s no coincidence; Toyota takes the majority of places on this list, thanks to the brand's expertise when it comes to hybrid technology. The Corolla uses a 1.8-litre petrol engine that's teamed with an electric motor for maximum efficiency.
What’s more, the Corolla is a fantastic family car across the board, thanks to a comfortable ride and the fact that you get loads of equipment as standard. Indeed, we named it our 2024 Family Car of the Year.
Our pick: 1.8 Hybrid Motion 5dr CVT
Strengths
- Low CO2 emissions
- Comfortable ride
- Cheaper than equivalent Corolla
Weaknesses
- Can be rather noisy when pushed
- So-so warranty compared with the Corolla
- Limited choice of engines and trims
WLTP MPG 64.2mpg | Real MPG Average 50.3mpg | Town 86.6mpg | Motorway 38.4mpg | Rural 58.4mpg
How come the Swace is so frugal? Well, it shares the vast majority of its parts with a model from another Japanese manufacturer – but which one? Yep, you guessed it: Toyota.
Specifically, the Swace is based on the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports, and uses the same 1.8-litre hybrid system you get in entry-level versions of that car.
The result is a super-efficient estate that's impressively frugal anywhere, but especially so around town. And, while it can be rather noisy when you put your foot down, and the infotainment system is far below par, the Swace is a good choice if you want a green car that's also capable of moving some furniture.
Our pick: 2.0 eHEV Sport 5dr CVT
Strengths
- Impressive fuel economy
- Big boot
- Lots of luxury and safety kit
Weaknesses
- Quite pricey
- Rear head room isn't great
- Road noise intrudes
WLTP MPG 56.5mpg | Real MPG Average 49.5mpg | Town 84.6mpg | Motorway 38.6mpg | Rural 56.4mpg
Like the other cars on this list so far, the Honda Civic features both a petrol engine and an electric motor. However, what sets it apart from those models (beside the fact it’s not a Toyota) is how the hybrid system works.
The Civic's so-called e:HEV setup means that, around town, the petrol engine never directly powers its front wheels – that only occurs at higher speeds – instead generating electricity which is fed to a pair of electric motors.
There's a lot more to the Civic's string of talents than just efficiency, however, because it's also extremely practical and comes loaded with kit.
Our pick: 1.5 Hybrid Design 5dr CVT
Strengths
- Excellent real-world fuel economy
- Toyota's reliability record
- Slow predicted depreciation
Weaknesses
- Firm ride, especially on higher-spec models with bigger wheels
- Poor rear passenger space
- So-so interior quality
WLTP MPG 68.8mpg | Real MPG Average 59.9mpg | Town 80.0mpg | Motorway 46.7mpg | Rural 74.1mpg
The latest Yaris is ruthlessly efficient – in fact, its overall average score of 59.9mpg means it's the second most efficient car to ever go through our Real MPG tests. It doesn't quite break into the top five in terms of in-town efficiency, but a score of 80mpg on urban roads means you won't be making very many trips to the petrol station.
Just don't expect practicality to be a key strength, here. There isn't much room for rear passengers to stretch out, or much space for them to put their luggage into the boot – even by the standards of the small car class.
Our pick: 1.5 Hybrid Design 5dr CVT
Strengths
- Spacious
- Hybrid option
- Very reliable
Weaknesses
- Not an exciting drive
- Dull interior
- Several recalls to check off
NEDC MPG 78.5mpg | Real MPG Average 49.2mpg | Town 80.0mpg | Motorway 37.7mpg | Rural 57.5mpg
No, you're not seeing double, this is indeed a second version of the ultra-efficient Toyota Yaris, but it's the previous generation of the car. The good news is that it's still thoroughly green, recording the same 80.0mpg during the town portion of our test, and 49.2mpg overall.
The even better news for bargain hunters is that you don't have to spend a lot to put one on your driveway, because used examples start from just £3000.
Strengths
- Spacious interior with flexible rear seats
- Lots of standard equipment
- Slow depreciation
Weaknesses
- Very pricey by small car standards
- Not the quietest cruiser
- Some rivals are more fun
WLTP MPG 61.4mpg | Real MPG Average 56.0mpg | Town 68.8mpg | Motorway 43.4mpg | Rural 73.0mpg
The Honda Jazz is as practical as some far larger models, as well as being good to drive, well-equipped and, as our real-world tests show, wonderfully efficient around town.
Like the rest of the top 10, it's a hybrid, and on urban roads its electric motor is able to take care of most of the driving, leaving the peppy 1.5-litre petrol engine for the motorway or faster country roads.
The cherry on the cake here is that thanks to slow depreciation, you'll get a good portion of your money back when you come to sell your Jazz.
Our pick: 1.8 Hybrid Icon 5dr CVT
Strengths
- Impressively low CO2 emissions on hybrids
- Comfortable ride
- Great reliability record
Weaknesses
- More wind and road noise than in rivals
- So-so infotainment system
- 12.3in digital instrument cluster could be easier to use
WLTP MPG 49.6mpg | Real MPG Average 49.4mpg | Town 68.1mpg | Motorway 39.8mpg | Rural 57.0mpg
The sister car to the Suzuki Swace we saw earlier, this Corolla Touring Sports features a slightly larger 2.0-litre petrol engine and electric motor, with the latter able to take most of the strain if you stick to urban roads.
The Corolla isn't just a good green choice, though, it's a fantastic estate car all-round. There's even more legroom for rear passengers than you'd find in the gargantuan Skoda Octavia Estate, and while choosing the 2.0-litre engine over the smaller 1.8-litre option does reduce boot space slightly, there's still 581 litres on offer – enough for your holiday luggage or a big trip to the tip.
Our pick: 1.6 GDi Hybrid Advance 5dr DCT
Strengths
- Decent performance
- Generous kit
- Good infotainment
Weaknesses
- Bumpy ride on 18in wheels
- Not very practical
- Auto braking not standard
WLTP MPG 52.3mpg | Real MPG Average 47.4mpg | Town 63.7mpg | Motorway 39.7mpg | Rural 52.0mpg
The previous-generation Kona is a fine choice if you want a small SUV that's also frugal, and it impresses with a generous amount of standard kit and a decent infotainment system, although quite a few rivals are more impressive still. This hybrid version is powered by a 104bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine and electric motor.
It won't win any awards for outright acceleration – the 0-62mph sprint takes 11.2sec – but in the real world it's plenty quick enough.
And the least economical cars for town driving...
NEDC MPG: 32.5mpg | Real MPG Average: 25.2mpg | Town: 14.6mpg | Motorway: 27.5mpg | Rural: 34.8mpg. This version of the Mercedes S-Class mixes luxury with performance, thanks to a storming 4.7-litre V8 petrol engine. However, it'll be expensive to run, especiall... Read our review
WLTP MPG: 24.1mpg | Real MPG Average: 24.2mpg | Town: 14.4mpg | Motorway: 26.6mpg | Rural: 32.0mpg. If you want wind-in-your-hair thrills mixed with an explosive V8-engined soundtrack, the Lexus LC Convertible deserves a spot on your new car shortlist. It’ll cos... Read our review
WLTP MPG: 24.6mpg | Real MPG Average: 21.7mpg | Town: 13.5mpg | Motorway: 23.8mpg | Rural: 27.6mpg. There are lots of things to like about this go-faster version of the Audi A8 luxury saloon, but its ruinous fuel economy isn't one of them. Read our review
