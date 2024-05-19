New Volvo EX30 vs Smart #1

The smallest SUV yet from Volvo is based on the same underpinnings as the #1, but has a longer official range

Smart #1 Premium

List price £38,950

Target Price £38,950

With a plush interior and punchy performance, our reigning Small Electric SUV of the Year will be hard to beat

Like a reusable water bottle, a sustainably produced hiking jacket or a vegan-friendly backpack, the electric Volvo EX30 is both a fashion accessory and a talking point. Not only is it the smallest SUV yet from the Swedish brand, but the claim that it has the lowest carbon footprint of any Volvo to date makes quite a positive ecological statement.

But we know what you’re thinking: virtue signalling doesn’t come cheap. Well, in this case, things are different; the EX30’s starting price (albeit for a model with a relatively small battery) is very competitive. Meanwhile, even in the mid-tier Single Motor Extended Range Plus form we have here, it costs roughly the same as our reigning Small Electric SUV of the Year, the Smart #1 in Premium trim.