Real MPG: most economical used cars
Our Real MPG tests show what fuel economy you can really expect from a car. Here, we reveal the most – and least – efficient used cars we’ve ever tested...
Depreciation is often the biggest cost you face when buying a new car. Even if you pick one of the slowest-depreciating cars on the market, you can still expect it to lose more than a third of its value over the first three years.
So, if you want to avoid this, you’re left with two options: lessen the blow with a big discount through our free New Car Deals service, or buy a used car instead.
However, having saved all that money, the last thing you want to find out is that you’re going to have to spend it all on fuel. So, we’ve looked at the data from our Real MPG tests to find the most economical used cars you can buy – that’s to say, those which you can no longer buy new.
