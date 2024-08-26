Suzuki Swift long-term test

It’s a good first impression for practicality, though, and I look forward to seeing how the Swift will hold up on video shoots as our time together continues.

When deciding which Swift to go for there wasn’t any choice for the engine, so I’ve got the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with mild hybrid assistance – more on that later – that any other Swift buyer will have. It has a relatively meagre 81bhp, but power delivery at low speeds in town hasn’t been a problem so far. I opted to stick with the regular five-speed manual gearbox, too, because the £1250 price hike for the CVT automatic gearbox just didn’t seem worth it to me.

However I did splash out on the trim choice. We’d recommend most buyers stick with the good-value entry-level Motion trim, but I decided to spend £1100 extra for range-topping Ultra. Motion comes with a lot of good standard equipment like heated front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity and keyless entry and start, and to be honest it’s the sensible choice. Ultra, however, brings automatic air conditioning, and some 16in alloys which I like the look of.

While I was at it, I thought I’d fork out an extra £850 on Frontier Blue metallic paint with a Super Black roof to give the Swift a swish two-tone look