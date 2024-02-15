The 10 slowest-depreciating electric cars
Shopping for an electric car, but worried how much it will be worth when you come to sell it? Well, buy one of these and you can rest easy...
Electric cars used to lose more of their value over three years than almost any other type of car, because they were seen as a niche choice among buyers, and there were concerns about how long their batteries would last. Those days are long gone, though.
For a start, batteries are proving much more durable than feared, and although the rising popularity of electric models has stalled following the Government's decision to push back the ban on new petrol and diesel cars until 2035, fully electric models have still accounted for more than 16% of sales in 2023.
There are still big differences between the best and worst performers, though, so here we're using our residual value data to reveal the 10 models that lose the smallest percentage of their original price during the first three years. All figures are based on what you can expect for a trade-in that's covered 36,000 miles.
If anything takes your fancy, simply click on the relevant link to read our full review or see how much you could save by using our free New Car Deals service.
