2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

Home
Slideshow
The 10 slowest-depreciating electric cars
slideshow

The 10 slowest-depreciating electric cars

Shopping for an electric car, but worried how much it will be worth when you come to sell it? Well, buy one of these and you can rest easy...

Author Avatar
by
Darren Moss
Published15 February 2024
The 10 slowest-depreciating electric cars
Volkswagen ID Buzz with depreciation graph
Cupra Born 2023 driving
Cupra Born interior dashboard
Green MG4 front cornering
Claire Evans test driving MG4 EV XPower
Kia Niro EV front cornering
Kia Niro EV interior dashboard
Yellow Jeep Avenger front cornering
Jeep Avenger test drive
BYD Dolphin front cornering
BYD Dolphin interior dashboard
Nissan Ariya front cornering
Nissan Ariya dashboard
Tesla Model Y 2024 driving
Tesla Model Y interior dashboard
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron front cornering
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron interior dashboard
VW ID Buzz front driving
Stuart Milne test driving VW ID Buzz
Yellow Lotus Eletre front left driving
Lotus Eletre dashboard
Image 1 of 21

Electric cars used to lose more of their value over three years than almost any other type of car, because they were seen as a niche choice among buyers, and there were concerns about how long their batteries would last. Those days are long gone, though.

For a start, batteries are proving much more durable than feared, and although the rising popularity of electric models has stalled following the Government's decision to push back the ban on new petrol and diesel cars until 2035, fully electric models have still accounted for more than 16% of sales in 2023.

There are still big differences between the best and worst performers, though, so here we're using our residual value data to reveal the 10 models that lose the smallest percentage of their original price during the first three years. All figures are based on what you can expect for a trade-in that's covered 36,000 miles.

If anything takes your fancy, simply click on the relevant link to read our full review or see how much you could save by using our free New Car Deals service.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Top 10s >
Best ofBest electric SUVs 2022

Best electric SUVs 2024 – best and worst reviewed and rated

Thanks to big advancements in battery and charging technology, the best electric SUVs are now as usable as they are desirable. Here we count down the top 10 – and reveal the models to avoid

Long term tests >
FeatureBMW i5 LT header

BMW i5 long-term test

Does the electric version of BMW’s latest 5 Series executive saloon impress as much as the larger and pricier i7? We're living with an i5 to find out

New car group tests >
FeatureMG 4 and Tesla Model 3 driving - fronts

New MG 4 Extended Range vs Tesla Model 3

The new MG 4 Extended Range costs thousands less than the cheapest Tesla Model 3, yet has a longer official range. Is that game over for the Tesla?

News and advice
Large and small cars in car park spaces
Feature

Car park charges based on emissions: are they fair?

White Tesla Model 3 plugged into a Tesla charger
Feature

The best electric company cars you can get in the UK

Coming Soon – Lotus Emeya
Feature

All the electric cars coming soon

Nissan X-Trail front three quarters
Video

5 things our readers love about the Nissan X-Trail e-POWER

2024 Porsche Taycan
News

2024 Porsche Taycan: faster acceleration and charging for performance EV

Nissan Qashqai e-POWER with What Car? readers
Video

5 things our readers love about the Nissan Qashqai e-POWER

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO