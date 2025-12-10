Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

The best used electric cars
The best used electric cars

Electric cars can be expensive, but if you buy used you don’t need to spend a fortune. Here we list our top 10 favourites, from urban runarounds to luxury SUVs...

Oliver Young
Published10 December 2025
Best used electric cars
Top 10 used electric cars
Used Porsche Taycan 2020-present front driving
Porsche Taycan 2021 dashboard
Used Hyundai Kona Electric 2018-2023 front corner
Hyundai Kona Electric inside
Used Cupra Born 2022-present front cornering
Used Cupra Born 2022-present interior dashboard
Hyundai Ioniq 5 front cornering
Hyundai Ioniq 5 interior dashboard
Kia EV6 2023 nose
Kia EV6 dashboard
LT BMW iX3 cornering in town
BMW iX3 2022 interior dashboard
Used Volkswagen ID 3 2020-present front cornering white
Volkswagen ID.3 2021 dashboard
Used Kia e-Niro 2019-2022 front cornering
Used Kia e-Niro 2019-2022 dashboard
Used Skoda Enyaq 2021-present front cornering
Used Skoda Enyaq iV 2022 interior dashboard
Used Tesla Model 3 2019-present front cornering
Used Tesla Model 3 2019-present interior
You'd have had to be living under a rock not to know that, especially since the proposed legislation banning the sale of pure petrol and diesel-engined cars in the UK was first announced, the interest in electric cars has seen enormous growth. 

Buying a new electric car can still cost rather a lot of money, though. One solution is to buy one used, where you can dip your toes in the future without spending a fortune. 

Here, we've brought together our top 10 favourite used electric cars. Some are stylish, some are sensible, but all have plenty to offer the eco-conscious motorist looking for a bargain.

