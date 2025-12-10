The best used electric cars

Best used electric cars

Image 1 of 21

You'd have had to be living under a rock not to know that, especially since the proposed legislation banning the sale of pure petrol and diesel-engined cars in the UK was first announced, the interest in electric cars has seen enormous growth.

Buying a new electric car can still cost rather a lot of money, though. One solution is to buy one used, where you can dip your toes in the future without spending a fortune.

Here, we've brought together our top 10 favourite used electric cars. Some are stylish, some are sensible, but all have plenty to offer the eco-conscious motorist looking for a bargain.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile