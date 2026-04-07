Vauxhall Grandland gains plug-in hybrid variant with 51-mile range

You could say that plug-in hybrid power is the answer for anyone wanting to dabble more in electrification without going the whole hog – and the new Vauxhall Grandland PHEV will aim to provide that Goldilocks solution in between its mild hybrid and fully electric offerings.

You might remember that the previous-generation Grandland was available with a plug-in hybrid power option, but it disappeared when the Grandland underwent a major update last year.

The new plug-in hybrid power option combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 21kWh battery and front-mounted electric motor, pumping out a combined 222bhp. With that juice, the Grandland PHEV can sprint from 0-62mph in 7.8sec, putting it on par with a plug-in hybrid Hyundai Tucson.