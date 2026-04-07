Vauxhall Grandland gains plug-in hybrid variant with 51-mile range
You can once again specify your Vauxhall Grandland with plug-in hybrid power...
You could say that plug-in hybrid power is the answer for anyone wanting to dabble more in electrification without going the whole hog – and the new Vauxhall Grandland PHEV will aim to provide that Goldilocks solution in between its mild hybrid and fully electric offerings.
You might remember that the previous-generation Grandland was available with a plug-in hybrid power option, but it disappeared when the Grandland underwent a major update last year.
The new plug-in hybrid power option combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 21kWh battery and front-mounted electric motor, pumping out a combined 222bhp. With that juice, the Grandland PHEV can sprint from 0-62mph in 7.8sec, putting it on par with a plug-in hybrid Hyundai Tucson.
That battery is officially good for an all-electric range of 51 miles. For reference, the Tucson can officially manage around 43 miles, while the closely-related Peugeot 3008 can go slightly further, with 53 miles of official range.
Vauxhall anticipates the new Grandland PHEV will provide a tempting option for company car buyers, due to its benefit-in-kind (BIK) rate of 10% for the 2026/27 tax year.
Inside, the Grandland PHEV gets the same treatment as other variants, with a 10in infotainment touchscreen (16in on higher-spec models) and a 10in digital instrument cluster behind the wheel. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come as standard.
Despite it having a larger battery, the Grandland PHEV has the same boot capacity as mild hybrid versions, with 550 litres. That’s enough for a buggy or a couple of large suitcases. The rear seats fold in a handy 40/20/40 split.
Like the mild hybrid Grandland, the PHEV comes with a choice of three trim levels: Design, GS and Ultimate. Entry-level Design trim comes with 19in alloy wheels, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control and a six-speaker sound system.
Stepping up to GS trim gets you matrix LED headlights, tinted rear windows, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging and the larger 16in infotainment touchscreen.
Top-spec Ultimate trim adds a 360-degree parking camera, a head-up display, a heated windscreen, a powered tailgate and a 10-speaker audio system.
Prices for the Vauxhall Grandland PHEV start at £36,615, which is on par with the Hyundai Tucson PHEV, and cheaper than the Peugeot 3008 PHEV. The mild hybrid Grandland is £900 cheaper, and the electric variant is £560 cheaper.
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