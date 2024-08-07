New Volkswagen T-Cross vs Volkswagen T-Roc

The brand’s smallest SUV handily undercuts the T-Roc on price, and it’s just been upgraded with a smarter interior

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.0 TSI 115 Life

List price £28,330

Target Price £26,832

The T-Roc is one of our favourite small SUVs, with a fine blend of comfort and practicality. It won’t be easy to beat in this test

The small SUV battlefield is incredibly crowded these days, and this is as true within Volkswagen’s own model range as it is in the car market as a whole.