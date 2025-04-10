NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Slideshow
The most reliable large SUVs - and the least
slideshow

The most reliable large SUVs - and the least

In our annual Reliability Survey, we ask readers to rate the dependability of cars aged up to five years old. Here we list the most and least reliable large SUVs in the UK...

Author Avatar
by
Claire Evans
Published10 April 2025
What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable large SUVs
Most-reliable-large-suvs-audi-q5-volvo-xc60
Used BMW X3 front
Volvo XC60 2022 front cornering
Hyundai Tucson
Jaguar F-Pace front cornering
BMW X3 front cornering
Audi Q5 front right tracking
Porsche Macan front
Hyundai Tucson front right driving
Volvo XC60 front cornering
Mercedes GLC front
Ford Kuga
Range Rover Velar front cornering
Red Mazda CX-60 front cornering
Image 1 of 14

Large SUVs are the workhorses of the modern car scene. They're roomy, luxuriously appointed and supremely comfortable, and the best ones are also dependable companions that don't let you down. 

There are plenty of good models to choose from and the class has consistently performed well in our annual Reliability Survey. Last year the average score for large SUVs was 92.9% and this year it's only dropped slightly to 92.2%.

Overall, large SUVs are the fourth most dependable type of car, after small carssmall SUVs and family SUVs

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
So you think you know what the UK’s road signs mean, but do you really?
Slideshow

The UK’s most misunderstood road signs

Nissan Juke front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Lease a Nissan Juke from £199 per month

Mazda-MX-5-most-reliable-mazda-models
Feature

Are Mazda cars reliable? Most and least reliable models revealed

Best used 7-seaters
Slideshow

The best used 7-seater cars

car dealer
Slideshow

Confessions of a car salesman

Denza Z9 GT front three quarters static
News

New Denza brand to launch Porsche-rivalling sports car in the UK

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2025

IPSOIMPACTREPORT