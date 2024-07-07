What goes wrong with cars? The most common car faults revealed

Fault rate 19.8%

Infotainment and sat-nav systems are used to control more functions than ever on new cars, and it’s worrying that they are going wrong so often. The good news is that 94% of car owners told us their faulty cars were fixed for free. Only 2% of people had to pay £1500 or more to get the problem sorted. It’s a mixed bag when it comes to wait times for cars to be fixed, though: 42% were sorted in a day or less, but 36% were in the workshop for more than a week.

3. Battery

Fault rate 13.4%

Car batteries have a tough job these days, providing power for the myriad of electrical systems on the latest models, as well as being responsible for start-stop systems. No wonder then that they have a fairly high failure rate.

Unsurprisingly, nearly 40% of cars couldn't be driven until they were fixed, but 30% of them were put right in a day or less. The best news if you do have a broken battery on a newer car is that it's not likely to break the bank to put right; some 89% were fixed for free and hardly any repair bills topped £300. Don't forget that carrying a jump starter could make the difference between being stranded at the roadside, or getting to a garage for further inspection.

4. Bodywork

Fault rate 13.2%

You may not be bothered if a piece of trim falls off a £1000 secondhand car, but if the exterior of your pride and joy starts to develop nasty blemishes or broken bits of plastic, you're likely to be upset. Most new car warranties cover bodywork defects for the first three years at least, but there are caveats in the cover, so you could be left out of pocket.

The data from our survey shows that 38% of cars with bodywork issues were repaired in a day or less, but another 40% took more than seven days to put right. Although 95% of work was done for free, 2% of owners paid out £1500 or more for repairs.