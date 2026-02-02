So, if you live in the south of England, you might be tempted to stick with summer tyres all year round, but if you live in the north of Scotland, then you face a tougher choice. You might want winter rubber for the chillier months, but then you need to either swap to summer rubber when the temperature rise, or have a second set of wheels with winter tyres on them. Either way, you’ll need to store them and then put them on the car at some point.

And that’s where all-season tyres are proving popular, because they give you a good portion of the ability of summer and winter tyres, but remove the need to store and swap them.

Tyre FAQs

Should I buy cheap tyres?

Everyone has a certain budget, and it’s certainly better to replace a worn-out tyre with a new cheap one if that’s what your budget dictates. However, you do tend to get what you pay for, and spending a bit more on rubber from a good tyre brand will generally pay you back in greater grip, lower running costs and greater durability.

Should I buy part-worn tyres?

Tyres are expensive, so the market for part-worn used rubber is expanding. However, while there are laws including the Motor Vehicle Tyres (Safety) Regulations 1994 (part of the Consumer Protection Act) surrounding the sale of part-worn tyres, there is still an element of risk surrounding them, because you simply don’t know what sort of life they’ve endured before they reach you.

When should I replace my car’s tyres?

The short answer is ‘when you need to’, but every situation is different. If the tyre is undamaged, then the law states that a tyre is legal until it has 1.6mm of tread across the centre 75% of the tread width. However, tyre wet-weather performance drops off noticeably when the tread depth falls below 3mm, so it’s best to replace the tyre then. Also, if you notice that the tyre is damaged in any way, such as having visible cracks or bulges, then it needs to be replaced right away.