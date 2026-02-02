For example, data from tyre safety experts TyreSafe shows that in the wet at 50mph, a tyre with 1.6mm of tread will take 6.9 metres longer to stop than a tyre with 8mm of tread. Think about it – that’s much more than the width of a pedestrian crossing. At 70mph, your stopping distance is increased by 27m – more than half the length of an Olympic swimming pool.

These are stats on tyres that are still just legal. Let the tyre wear down even further and not only will you not be able to stop in a straight line, but your car won’t go round corners are intended either.

Tyres get a hard life, and often have to endure the odd kerb strike when parking, or as is commonplace on today’s roads, hitting a pothole, which can cause a puncture.

Either can damage the carcass of the tyre, and cause a split in the tread or a bulge in the sidewall. These can cause the tyre to fail at any second, and the last thing you want is to end up with a shredded tyre at the side of a ‘smart’ motorway or on a dark and twisty road. You’ll be in serious danger in each scenario, and that’s why regularly checking your tyres for tread depth and damage is essential.

How to check your car’s tyres