Best used estate cars for less than £10,000
If practicality and affordability top your priorities list, you really can't go wrong with any of these capable estate cars...
Don't dismiss the good old-fashioned estate car. You might have been led astray by the promise of an adventurous SUV lifestyle, but why spend a fortune running a high-riding behemoth when you could have a practical estate that’s much more fun to drive?
Buying used can net you a bargain, too, so even if money's tight there should be something for everyone. Here's the list of our top 10 favourite used estates for less than £10,000, leading off with our favourite, the Skoda Octavia Estate.
Strengths
- Huge load space
- Well equipped
- Some great-value options
Weaknesses
- So-so refinement
- Choppy low-speed ride
- Some rivals have a better interior finish
It's a victory for the masterful Skoda Octavia Estate. It might not look like it’ll set your heart on fire, but it's well-rounded enough to be one of the best used cars, let alone used estates, that you can buy. It offers virtually unmatched space and practicality, along with easy-going refinement and superb value for money. What's more, the Octavia Estate is powered by some of the Volkswagen Group’s best engines; there's something for everyone, from lively petrols to frugal diesels, and all at a reasonable price.
We found: 2019 Skoda Octavia Estate 1.5 TSI 150 SE Technology, 40,000 miles, £9500
Strengths
- Huge boot
- Great interior design
- Wide range of engines
Weaknesses
- Expensive to buy
- Some rivals are bigger still
- Limited petrol choice
The Golf is a Swiss Army knife of a car: it can be a family transport, a long-distance cruiser and a classy urban car. And the additional boot capacity of the Golf Estate adds 'load lugger' to that list. This Mk7 version is great to drive, plus it's available with some great engines that are nippy and fuel efficient. Couple that with respectable reliability and the Golf Estate proves amazing value.
We found: 2018 Volkswagen Golf Estate 2.0 TDI SE, 56,000 miles, £9990
Strengths
- Outstanding value
- Easy to use infotainment system
- Sporty drive
Weaknesses
- Firm ride
- Diesels a bit noisy
- Bland interior
The Seat Leon ST finishes high up not simply because of how much car you get for your money, but also the all-round quality that your cash secures. It offers a wide range of economical petrol and diesel engines, a smart interior and a decent dose of design flair – despite its workmanlike capabilities. It's really good to drive, too. The best of all worlds, then, at a very tempting price.
We found: 2019 Seat Leon ST 2.0 TDI FR [Tech Pack], 50,000 miles, £9890
Strengths
- Good range of engines
- Spacious interior and boot
- Classy interior
Weaknesses
- Slightly unsettled ride
- Base S trim misses out on some kit
The Passat Estate has a broad spread of abilities. It's a smart-looking executive estate car with a nice interior, and it's great to drive, with flexible diesel engines and some peppy petrol options. It also comes well equipped and is pretty economical, and – of course – its boot is huge. You may have to shop around to get one exactly within this budget, we should add, but it'll be worth it.
We found: 2017 Volkswagen Passat 1.6 TDI S, 81,000 miles, £10,000
Our pick: 1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid mHEV 155 Titanium 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Eager handling
- Plenty of passenger space
- Large and practical boot
- Good value used
Weaknesses
- Interior feels cheap
- Infotainment system a little old-fashioned
- Seating could be more versatile
The estate version of the Focus has always been popular with families; it brings much of the driver appeal of the hatchback while adding a bigger boot. This third-generation car improves efficiency further and brings better in-car tech and classier materials. Above all, though, it's as good to drive as ever, thanks to good grip and handling characteristics, not to mention steering that's pleasingly light and direct. It would have finished even higher if you could have got a petrol-engined version for our £10k budget.
We found: 2019 Ford Focus Estate 1.5 TDCI 120 Zetec, 45,000 miles, £9500
Strengths
- Cheap to buy
- Smooth ride
- Plenty for sale
Weaknesses
- Plasticky interior
- Diesels can be noisy
- Not especially reliable
The Astra Sports Tourer is on this list because of the great value it offers – you should pick up a 2020 car for our budget. This generation of Astra is smaller and lighter than its predecessor, yet it's bigger inside – rear head room is particularly generous. It's no chore to drive, either; it handles neatly, its engines are strong and refined and its ride is well judged.
We found: 2020 Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer 1.6 CDTI Ecoflex SRI, 56,400 miles, £10,000
Strengths
- Super spacious
- Economical engines
- Good to drive
Weaknesses
- Hard interior plastics
- Low speed ride could be better
- Used examples are notably outnumbered by the standard hatch
We like the outgoing 2015-2021 Fabia small car very much but this estate version offers more practicality, and all in a diminutive package that suits city centres and is kind to your wallet – both in terms of buying and running costs. On top of that, it's good to drive, surprisingly refined and very comfortable. You should be able to find a 2019 car comfortably within budget, too.
We found: 2019 Skoda Fabia Estate 1.0 TSI SE, 33,000 miles, £9999
Strengths
- Impressive fuel economy
- Strong but quiet diesel engine
- Excellent infotainment system
Weaknesses
- Firm low-speed ride
- Not as much fun to drive as some rivals
The Mazda 6 Tourer is based on an executive car and has suitably sharp styling and a posh interior – without high prices to match. In addition to a generous boot, owners will reap the rewards of good fuel economy and intuitive infotainment, as well as handling that's among the best in its class. Reliability is strong, too. It's an incredibly smart package.
We found: 2017 Mazda 6 Tourer 2.2d SE-L Nav, 68,000 miles, £9900
Strengths
- Stylish
- Refined engines
- Composed ride
Weaknesses
- Poor boot space
- Cramped rear head room
- Vague steering
The distinctive Renault Megané Sport Tourer is stylish and sophisticated and, even if it's not as practical as some of its rivals, it's tremendous value for money when bought at a few years old. Our budget picks you up a 2020 model, and what you'll get is a refined and comfortable load-lugger with a nicely composed ride. Some rivals are more fun to drive and bigger in the boot, but the Megane's still well worth a look.
We found: 2020 Renault Megane Sport Tourer 1.6 dCi 130 Dynamique Nav, 30,000 miles, £9995
Strengths
- Capacious boot with lots of underfloor storage
- Affordable to buy and run
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Fidgety ride at speed
- Punchier engines demand a considerable premium
- Rivals have more interior space
The Kia Ceed is a very likeable five-door family car, but for those who require a little more practicality, there's the Ceed Sportswagon estate – it's pretty much identical to the hatchback but with a more voluminous boot. It may not be the sharpest in the class to drive, but it's spacious and nicely built, and something of a bargain at this price point.
We found: 2018 Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.6 CRDI ISG GT-Line, 40,000 miles, £9555
