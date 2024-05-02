Best used estate cars for less than £10,000

Don't dismiss the good old-fashioned estate car. You might have been led astray by the promise of an adventurous SUV lifestyle, but why spend a fortune running a high-riding behemoth when you could have a practical estate that’s much more fun to drive?

Buying used can net you a bargain, too, so even if money's tight there should be something for everyone. Here's the list of our top 10 favourite used estates for less than £10,000, leading off with our favourite, the Skoda Octavia Estate.