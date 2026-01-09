2026 Zeekr 7GT electric estate is 400bhp Tesla Model 3 rival for £40k
Zeekr will make its UK debut with the launch of its 7GT estate car, which will offer more than 400 miles of range...
On sale Summer 2026 Price from £40,000 (est)
If you haven’t heard of Zeekr before, chances are you’ll have heard of its sister brands. That’s because it’s owned by Chinese automotive giant Geely, which owns the likes of Lotus, Polestar, Smart and Volvo, as well as having launched its own lineup here in the UK last year with the introduction of the Geely EX5.
Pitched as a luxury electric car brand, Zeekr will make its UK debut with the launch of the Zeekr 7GT estate. It’ll take on the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer when it arrives later this year. Indeed, the 7GT is already available in China, but in that market it’s known as the 007GT.
The 7GT will be based on Geely’s PMA2+ platform, which is the same tech that’s set to underpin the Smart #6, also due this year. As such, the 7GT will receive two battery options: a 75kWh (total capacity) unit and a larger 100kWh unit. In its most efficient form, it should be able to travel up to 413 miles on a single charge.
Thanks to the 7GT’s 800-volt architecture, both batteries will be able to charge at speeds of up to 450kW – but it’s unlikely you’ll find a public charger that will go that fast. Still, at those speeds, a 10-80% top-up can take as little as 13 minutes, putting the 7GT up there with the fastest-charging EVs on the market.
Three versions will be available: Core rear-wheel drive, Long Range rear-wheel drive and Privilege four-wheel drive. The latter will have a punchy power output of 637bhp, which will allow it to complete a 0-62mph sprint in just 3.3sec – slightly slower than a Tesla Model 3 Performance, but still rapid.
Inside, there’s a 13in digital instrument cluster behind the wheel alongside a 16in central infotainment touchscreen. There’s also a 35in head-up display and a number of physical buttons and switches underneath the touchscreen and on the steering wheel.
With 456 litres of boot space, the 7GT isn’t as practical as other spacious electric cars like the ID 7 Tourer or Model 3, which both offer upwards of 500 litres. However, it does beat the 401 litres of the Hyundai Ioniq 6.
The 7GT has already launched in Europe ahead of its UK debut later this year. It has a starting price of €45,990, which equates to around £40,000, and it tops out at the equivalent of around £50,000. That lines up with the pricing of the Model 3 (not including the Performance variant, which costs just less than £60,000), but it’s much cheaper than the ID 7 Tourer and Ioniq 6.
