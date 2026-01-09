2026 Zeekr 7GT electric estate is 400bhp Tesla Model 3 rival for £40k

On sale Summer 2026 Price from £40,000 (est)

If you haven’t heard of Zeekr before, chances are you’ll have heard of its sister brands. That’s because it’s owned by Chinese automotive giant Geely, which owns the likes of Lotus, Polestar, Smart and Volvo, as well as having launched its own lineup here in the UK last year with the introduction of the Geely EX5.

Pitched as a luxury electric car brand, Zeekr will make its UK debut with the launch of the Zeekr 7GT estate. It’ll take on the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer when it arrives later this year. Indeed, the 7GT is already available in China, but in that market it’s known as the 007GT.