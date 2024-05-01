Best family cars 2024 – top choices for you & your children

Best family cars 2024

Family cars are still a hugely popular way to get around, despite the apparently unstoppable rise of the family SUV. And there remains a wide choice of models battling it out in this highly competitive sector of the market.

The demands of family life are a big ask for a car, of course. The very best offer an engaging and enjoyable driving experience, as well as the practicality, safety and reliability rating you’d expect.

Here we list the 10 best cars for families – as well as the model we recommend avoiding. If anything on the list takes your fancy, you can click through to our full review to read more, or find the best prices available through our free New Car Deals service.

