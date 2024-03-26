LATEST DEALS:

Home
Slideshow
Best used 4x4s 2024 – and one to avoid
slideshow

Best used 4x4s 2024 – and one to avoid

Tempted by the idea of a used 4x4? Then these are the models you should be considering – and the one that's best avoided...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published26 March 2024
Best used 4x4s 2024 – and one to avoid
Used 4x4s
Suzuki Jimny main
Suzuki Jimny - interior
Dacia Duster front corner
Dacia Duster interior
Used Seat Ateca 16-present
Used Seat Ateca 16-present
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
Used Audi Q5 17-present
Used Audi Q5 17-present
Used BMW X1 2015-present
Used BMW X1 2015-present
Used Skoda Karoq (17-present)
Used Skoda Karoq (17-present)
Used Volvo XC90 front driving
Used Volvo XC90 15-present
2018 BMW X3 xDrive20d xLine
2018 BMW X3 xDrive20d xLine - interior
Used Audi Q7 15 - present
Used Audi Q7 15 - present
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2018-present
Image 1 of 22

Buyers of SUVs and off-roaders expect a lot from their cars: comfort, practicality, a commanding driving position and, in many cases, the added security and off-road potential that comes with four-wheel drive.

All of the models we present here deliver these things but to varying degrees. Some have seven seats, while others provide incredible ability when conditions get tough. But whatever you're after from your 4x4, you'll find something in this top 10 to meet your needs.

Visit our Used Cars For Sale pages to find lots of cars listed at great prices.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Usedused top 10
Top 10s >
Best ofBest sports cars Alpine A110 McLaren 720S

Best sports cars 2024 – plus the one to avoid

If you want ultimate driving thrills, a sports car should be at the top of your shortlist, but the best can do more than simply go fast

Long term tests >
FeatureToyota bZ4X LT header

Toyota bZ4X long-term test

Toyota has long been at the vanguard of hybrid technology, but the bZ4X is its first modern electric car. We're seeing what it's like to live with

New car group tests >
FeatureNew Skoda Fabia vs used Volkswagen T-Roc

New Skoda Fabia vs used Volkswagen T-Roc

The Fabia is a great small car, but for similar money, you could pick up a used T-Roc SUV. So, which is the better buy?

News and advice
Kia Sportage with Target Price logo
Best of

Best new car discounts: March 2024

Audi A4 deals - Target Price
News

Deal of the Day: Save more than £4000 on a new Audi A4

Family car reliability header
Feature

What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable family cars

What Car? magazine April 2024
News

New issue of What Car? magazine on sale now

Real MPG: How realistic are official fuel economy figures?
Best of

Real MPG: the cars that beat official fuel economy figures

Real MPG Mercedes GLE emissions test
Slideshow

Real MPG: The most economical cars revealed

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO