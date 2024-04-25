Best used electric cars for less than £15,000

The forthcoming Dacia Spring may be something of a bargain if and when it comes on sale for £15,000, but did you know that the average price of a new electric car (EV) is £50,000?

Now, before you set up shop in the Cayman Islands or put that kidney on eBay, first consider the thousands of used electric cars out there. With a Spring-like budget of just £15,000, you'll see used electric cars and electric SUVs of many shapes and sizes.

We've put together a list of our top 10 favourites – you can find them (and more) via our used car pages.

