Best used executive cars (and one to avoid)
For those looking for a good executive car, here are your top 10 best options from the used market, as well as one to steer away from....
Similarly, while certain car brands have moved away from executive cars in favour of more popular body styles – cough cough, SUVs, cough cough – would a good chunk of them be where they are today without their respective executive cars?
That said, the class isn't dead – far from it. Many car brands, particularly premium ones, have good reason to stick by their executive cars: for instance, the best-selling BMW of all time is still the BMW 3 Series.
That all bodes well for the used car market, too, where there are plenty of great executive cars to choose from at reasonable prices. We start at Number 10 and work our way through to our favourite:
