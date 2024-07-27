The 10 fastest-depreciating SUVs

Model You 50kWh | List price £31,960 | 36k/3yr resale value £8825 | Price drop £23,135 | Retained value 27.6%

This version of the Citroën ë-C4 comes with the larger of two battery options, giving you an official range of up to 260 miles between charges. That's likely enough for most drivers, but it's worth noting that the rival MG4 EV Extended Range can go further still. It's a shame that the e-C4 doesn't feel faster, either – indeed, its official 0-62mph sprint time of 9.2 seconds is slower than that of most rivals, despite this version receiving a more powerful 154bhp electric motor.

If comfort is your top priority, though, then the e-C4 is well worth looking at, because it does a good job of soaking up lumps and bumps. Indeed, it's better at cushioning you than rivals including the Smart #1 and Volkswagen ID 3. Those cars match the e-C4 for boot space, with each being able to carry five suitcases – even if the Kia Niro EV can up that figure to seven.

Elsewhere, we like the e-C4's interior, which is one of Citroën's best efforts yet in terms of quality, but it's worth noting that You trim does without the built-in sat-nav that most other versions of the e-C4 get.

