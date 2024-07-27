The 10 fastest-depreciating SUVs
The desirability of SUVs means they tend to have strong residuals, but there are some exceptions that lose a huge proportion of their value over three years...
Depreciation is something most new car buyers don't want to think about, but it's always worth factoring in to your next purchase. After all, no one wants to buy a car that will be worth almost nothing by the time they come to sell it on.
You might imagine that because of their popularity among British buyers, SUVs would be immune to the pitfalls of depreciation, but there's a big gap between the car models that hold on to their value the best and those that lose money the quickest. Here, we're revealing which 10 SUVs suffer the worst depreciation during the first three years and 36,000 miles of ownership.
Our list features electric SUVs as well as petrol-powered models, and ranges from family SUVs to fully fledged sports SUVs. In each case, you can click the links to read more about each car in our reviews, and we'll show you how much you can save by using our free New Car Deals service. All prices correct at the time of writing.
Strengths
- Distinctive looks
- Decent refinement
- Plenty of standard kit
Weaknesses
- Cramped rear seats
- Poor visibility
- Not exciting to drive
Model Performance Line | List price £38,365 | 36k/3yr resale value £9700 | Price drop £28,665 | Retained value 25.3%
DS is positioned as a premium brand, which means you'll pay more for the DS 3 E-Tense than you would for some rival electric SUVs, including the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV. That's the case whether you buy on cash or on a PCP finance deal, where the DS 3's poor resale values mean that finance packages aren't very competitive.
Despite that, there are some redeeming features to consider, such as a relatively comfortable ride which does a good job of taking the sting out of battered British B-roads and town centre potholes alike. The steering isn't as sharp as the Kia Niro EV's, though, and the DS leans heavily through corners. In short, driving the DS 3 E-Tense quickly isn't a rewarding experience.
There's a decent amount of space in the front of the DS, but the Niro EV again trumps it for rear space – plus, you can get more into the boot of the Kia than you can into the DS. Compounding the usability issue is the 3's relatively poor range, which, at 250 miles, isn't up there with the best in this class.
Read our full DS 3 E-Tense review
Our pick: 1.2 PureTech [130] Plus 5dr
Strengths
- Mainly cushy ride
- Good quality interior
- Hushed at motorway speeds
Weaknesses
- Relatively slow acceleration
- Not as roomy as some rivals
- Competent handling but not particularly fun to drive
Model You 50kWh | List price £31,960 | 36k/3yr resale value £8825 | Price drop £23,135 | Retained value 27.6%
This version of the Citroën ë-C4 comes with the larger of two battery options, giving you an official range of up to 260 miles between charges. That's likely enough for most drivers, but it's worth noting that the rival MG4 EV Extended Range can go further still. It's a shame that the e-C4 doesn't feel faster, either – indeed, its official 0-62mph sprint time of 9.2 seconds is slower than that of most rivals, despite this version receiving a more powerful 154bhp electric motor.
If comfort is your top priority, though, then the e-C4 is well worth looking at, because it does a good job of soaking up lumps and bumps. Indeed, it's better at cushioning you than rivals including the Smart #1 and Volkswagen ID 3. Those cars match the e-C4 for boot space, with each being able to carry five suitcases – even if the Kia Niro EV can up that figure to seven.
Elsewhere, we like the e-C4's interior, which is one of Citroën's best efforts yet in terms of quality, but it's worth noting that You trim does without the built-in sat-nav that most other versions of the e-C4 get.
Read our full Citroën ë-C4 review
Our pick: 1.2 Turbo GS 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Pretty comfortable
- Impressively quiet at speed
- Plenty of standard kit
Weaknesses
- Niro EV and ID 3 have longer ranges
- Cheap feeling interior
- Not that quick by EV standards
Model GS 54kWh | List price £39,735 | 36k/3yr resale value £11,250 | Price drop £28,485 | Retained value 28.3%
While neither the petrol nor the electric versions of the Vauxhall Mokka perform well in terms of depreciation, it's by far the Mokka Electric which does the worst, being worth just 28.3% of its original purchase price once you've covered 36,000 miles over three years. The Mokka Electric is an expensive choice among electric SUVs, but at least this GS model is the entry-level version, and at least it comes with most of the kit you're likely to want, including adaptive cruise control, keyless start and heated front seats.
Elsewhere, the Mokka Electric has an official range of up to 209 miles between charges, which is respectable, but we managed just 151 miles on a warm day in real-world conditions. Plus, the Mokka Electric's 134bhp electric motor doesn't deliver the sort of instant shove we've become used to in some rivals – the Kia Niro EV makes overtaking easier, for example.
Read our full Vauxhall Mokka Electric review
Strengths
- Plenty of standard equipment
- Rear seat room
- Stylish interior
Weaknesses
- Unrefined diesel engine
- Stodgy handling
- Bumpy ride
Model Hybrid GT Ultima | List price £92,365 | 36k/3yr resale value £27,275 | Price drop £65,090 | Retained value 29.5%
Chances are that if you're in the market for a six-figure sports SUV like the Maserati Levante, then depreciation isn't top on your list of concerns. Still, we reckon even the steadiest of business hands would wobble over the amount of value the Levante loses within three years of ownership – enough to put another seriously grunty sports SUV on your driveway.
You can have your Levante with either a fire-breathing V8 petrol engine or what's badged as a hybrid – don't go thinking this is some green-fingered sports SUV, though, because the hybrid in question is a mild one, meaning that while the car is electrified, it can't move under electric power alone. Still, the electrical assistance given to the Levante's petrol engine should help to lower your fuel bills.
Elsewhere, the Levante's interior disappoints in terms of quality, with some of its switchgear feeling surprisingly cheap given the price, and while the Levante is a big car, taller rear passengers might find their heads brushing the ceiling.
Read our full Maserati Levante review
Our pick: 1.2 PureTech 130 Allure 5dr
Strengths
- Smart, solid-feeling interior
- Impressively quiet and comfortable
- Strong efficiency makes the most of smaller battery capacity
Weaknesses
- Some rivals have a longer range
- Driving position won’t suit everyone
- Limited rear seat space
Model Active 54kWh | List price £36,100 | 36k/3yr resale value £11,000 | Price drop £25,100 | Retained value 30.5%
Used car buyers might rejoice that the Peugeot e-2008 loses so much value over three years of ownership, but it's not good news if you're the first owner. Fortunately, depreciation aside, there's lots to like about Peugeot's smallest electric SUV. Every version gets a 154bhp electric motor which offers peppy performance with instant acceleration, meaning you can beat most traffic away from junctions or make the most of gaps for overtaking.
The rival Smart #1 offers a more composed ride on the motorway, but around town the e-2008 has the edge thansk to its comfier low-speed ride. The Peugeot keeps its body in check while cornering, too, although its lightning-fast steering response can take some getting used to – as can Peugeot's i-Cockpit interior design, which has you loking over a small steering wheel at the controls rather than through it.
In terms of practicality, the Peugeot e-2008 misses out on the front boot, or 'frunk', of some electric SUVs, but the one in the back is just as big as in the regular 2008 – we managed to fit five carry-on suitcases below its parcel shelf.
Read our full Peugeot e-2008 review
Our pick: 125kW R-EV Prime Line 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Good ride and handling balance
- Smart interior with great infotainment system
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Pathetic range
- Loses its value quickly
- Poor rear-seat space
Model Makoto | List price £32,395 | 36k/3yr resale value £10,300 | Price drop £22,095 | Retained value 31.8%
Mazda's electric SUV falls well behind the rest of its rivals even before you consider the collossal rate at which it sheds pounds and pence. Let's start with the range, because it's just 124 miles. And while that might be enough for commuting around town for some, the chances are that you could see much less than that in real-world use. Certainly, most electric SUV rivals, including the Peugeot e-2008 and Smart #1, offer substantially more.
The range is a shame, because the MX-30 actually drives well, with brakes which are better to regulate than those in the e-2008, and a ride which, while firmer than that of the Volkswagen ID 3, manages to soak up bumps well.
Inside, the MX-30 knocks the ID 3 for six when it comes to material quality, and Mazda's infotainment system is easy to get along with – not least because it includes a rotary controller, which makes it easier to use on the move than the touchscreen-only setups of some rivals. Sadly, the Mazda's odd rear-hinged doors severely limit its practicality, because they make clambering into the car difficult, and can only be opened after the fronts have been opened too.
Read our full Mazda MX-30 review
Our pick: 1.5 VTi-TECH Excite 5dr
Strengths
- More practical than similarly priced electric cars
- Long Range version has an impressive range
- Cheaper than rival electric SUVs
Weaknesses
- Mediocre to drive
- Not the quietest cruiser
- Many electric cars can charge up quicker
Model Trophy 51kWh | List price £35,495 | 36k/3yr resale value £11,625 | Price drop £23,870 | Retained value 32.8%
Depreciation aside, we wouldn't shy you away from considering the MG ZS EV, because it's a small electric SUV with a lot of potential and, in most areas, it ticks the right boxes for buyers in this market. This version has the smaller of two battery choices fitted, but this can officially take you up to 279 miles between charges – that's should be comfortably enough to meet the needs of most drivers. The zip from the MG's electric motor is good, too, meaning you'll never wish that you had a bit more pep on faster roads.
Given the extra weight of its battery compared with the standard, petrol-powered MG ZS, you won't be surprised to lean that the ZS EV doesn't feel as engaging as its sibling to drive, and both the Kia Niro EV and Peugeot e-2008 feel more agile. Ride comfort is a mixed bag, too, with the car's relatively soft suspension dealing well enough with low-speed bumps, but you'll be jostled around on faster roads more than you would be in rivals.
Still, at least you can get more into the boot of the MG than you can into the Kia or Peugeot. Plus, even if you opt for the panoramic roof, a couple of six-footers will find they have plenty of head room on the rear bench.
Read our full MG ZS EV review
Our pick: 294kW EV400 R-Dynamic SE Black 90kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Entertaining handling
- User-friendly interior
- Surprisingly capable off road
Weaknesses
- Restricted rear visibility
- Range and charging speed are nothing special
- Not as hushed as rivals
Model EV400 Sport | List price £79,995 | 36k/3yr resale value £26,250 | Price drop £53,745 | Retained value 32.8%
You might be surprised to see a premium car like the Jaguar I-Pace end up here, but while its depreciation is bad news for first owners, this electric SUV can represent a bit of a bargain if you pick one up on the used market.
There's only one motor and battery combination in the I-Pace, but it's a good one. Indeed, the two electric motors send their 394bhp to all four wheels, allowing the I-Pace to bound to motorway speeds in a healthy 4.7sec. The range is decent, too, with the I-Pace's 84.7kWh battery giving an official range of 285 miles. Don't expect to match that figure in real-world use, though – in our winter range test the I-Pace managed 197 miles on a full charge.
You sit inside a comfortable, high-quality interior in the I-Pace, even if both the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX offer more visual appeal. And while you can get a healthy seven suitcases into the I-Pace, split between its front and rear boots, it's worth knowing that its Audi and BMW rivals can both take a little more, while the Tesla Model Y is positively gargantuan by comparison.
Read our full Jaguar I-Pace review
DS 7
Strengths
- Opulent-looking interior
- Competitive CO2 ratings
- Good level of standard equipment
Weaknesses
- Interior quality poor in places
- Fast depreciation
- Grabby brakes and so-so handling
Model 1.6 E-Tense 4x4 360 Opera EAT8 | List price £60,900 | 36k/3yr resale value £21,100 | Price drop £39,800 | Retained value 34.6%
Designed to turn heads away from rival family SUVs including the BMW X1 and Volvo XC40, the DS 7 sadly loses value quicker than either of those rivals – to the tune of almost £40,000 over three years of ownership.
It doesn't help that this particular version is very expensive to begin with. It's a plug-in hybrid, and features a 1.6-litre petrol engine working in conjunction with two electric motors. Altogether, the system produces 355bhp, and you can officially travel for around 30 miles without using a drop of fuel – although you'll struggle to get close to that in the real world.
The 7's interior is eye-catching enough, but the quality is hit and miss. It's a shame, for example, that most of the 7's chrome-effect detailing is actually plastic, and that to do something as simple as setting the climate control, you still need to use the touchscreen infotainment system.
Read our full DS 7 review
Strengths
- Offers off-road ability
- Reasonably spacious interior
- Respectable equipment levels
Weaknesses
- Lacks engine refinement
- Small boot for its class
- Disappointing interior quality
Model 1.5 T4 e-Torque Hybrid Summit | List price £38,105 | 36k/3yr resale value £13,425 | Price drop £24,680 | Retained value 35.2%
Like the Maserati Levante we saw earlier on this list, calling this Jeep Compass a hybrid is a bit grand – its mild hybrid system gives the engine small amounts of electrical assistance, and official figures suggest that should up your fuel economy to around 50mpg, but it's not a regular hybrid system like you'll find in the Toyota Yaris Cross, for example.
Elsewhere, the Compass is very good at venturing off road, and it has a reasonably spacious interior that's good for your family and their luggage, but in most other situations it's soundly beaten by other family SUVs. Its steering, for example, is especially poor, being too light and very vague. Similarly, when the Compass' petrol engine does fire up, it sounds pretty coarse in comparison with other SUVs.
Read our full Jeep Compass review
