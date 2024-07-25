Best used cars for learner drivers

LATEST DEALS:

Nowadays, it feels like the odds are stacked against new drivers, especially the younger ones. Regardless of how much they have to pay – or indeed how long they have to wait – for their driving lessons and tests, it’s the sky-high cost of insuring a car that puts most teenagers off driving. 

As such, we’ve compiled a list of the most affordable used cars in low insurance groups. All of them are in insurance group three or lower and most can be had for less than £10,000, so they should be perfectly suited to novice drivers trying to get on the roads.

If you're interested in finding any of the cars mentioned here, head over to our used car deals pages to find lots of cars listed for sale at a great price.

1

Hyundai i10

Our pick: 1.2 Premium 5dr

0-62mph: 12.6 sec
MPG/range: 51.4mpg
CO2 emissions: 125g/km
Seats: 5
Boot: 252 litres
Insurance group: 6E

Strengths

  • Comfortable and quiet to drive
  • Five seats and decent rear space
  • Loads of safety kit on even entry-level model

Weaknesses

  • Not the cheapest small car out there
  • Non-turbocharged engines are a bit lacklustre
  • Insurance can be pricey

The Hyundai i10 offers big-car luxury in a pint-sized package. It's smart, good to drive and comfortable. Its refinement is what separates it from the crowd; the i10 is quiet on all types of roads and at motorway speeds. It’s also decently spacious, with plenty of room to stretch out up front, and more leg room than most city cars in the back.

It's great value for money too, with all versions coming with air con, cruise control, and bluetooth connectivity. The entry-level version is also in insurance group one, and that should save you plenty of cash in the long run. If you're after civilised motoring on a learner-level budget, this is it. 

"The battle between the i10 and the Picanto swings this way, that way, forwards, backwards like a ship in a gale. Both cars are delightful, but this latest version of the i10 is one of the nicest small cars full stop. If you can't stretch to this one, the previous 2014-2020 version is almost as good." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found 2021 Hyundai i10 1.0 SE, 30,000 miles, £8495

2

Kia Picanto

Our pick: 1.0 2 5dr

0-62mph: 15.4 sec
MPG/range: 54.3mpg
CO2 emissions: 116g/km
Seats: 5
Boot: 255 litres
Insurance group: 4A

Strengths

  • Useful boot
  • Good fun to drive
  • Long warranty

Weaknesses

  • Slightly firm ride
  • Noisy engines
  • Dated infotainment on cheaper versions

The Kia Picanto is proof that good things come in small packages. Despite the Picanto’s very low cost, you still get a posh, well-equipped interior that feels a cut above most city cars. It’s also sharper to drive than the older version of the Hyundai i10, with direct steering and limited body lean – although the latter point also means the Picanto has a fairly firm ride that won’t suit everyone’s tastes.

Perhaps best of all is the fact that most Picantos will still be covered by the residue of Kia’s seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty, so it’s a great choice if you don’t anticipate having much money for emergency repairs. Not that you’re likely to need it in the first place, because the Picanto has proven largely reliable over the past few years.

"A little peach of a car. The Picanto has been around a good few years now which means there are plenty of them available to buy used, and all at really strong prices. Any learner driver with one of these can consider themselves very lucky." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found 2021 Kia Picanto 1.0 2, 45,000 miles, £7995

3

Volkswagen Polo

Our pick: 1.0 TSI Life 5dr

0-62mph: 10.8 sec
MPG/range: 54.3mpg
CO2 emissions: 118g/km
Seats: 5
Boot: 351 litres
Insurance group: 9E

Strengths

  • Supple ride
  • Generous interior space
  • Quiet on the move

Weaknesses

  • Seat Ibiza is similar yet more fun
  • Noisy diesel engine
  • Seatbelt issue
  • Reliability a bit mixed

Yes, you really can have the luxurious Volkswagen Polo as your first car. Although it’s easily the most expensive option on this list, it’s well worth the investment, even if you have to stray over £10,000. What you get for that money is one of the most comfortable small cars available, with a ride that remains remarkably composed over even the nastiest craters.

Furthermore, the Polo is exceptionally refined, with little vibration from the engine nor much wind or road noise at motorway speeds. If you need to drive lots of miles the Polo is as good as it gets for learners.

"So much sophistication for the money. One of the most competent all-rounders here and only its slightly higher used prices age-for-age stop it from stealing the top spot. A class act." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found 2019 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 95 SE, 55,000 miles, £7995

4

Volkswagen Up

Strengths

  • Comfortable ride and fun to drive
  • Economical three-cylinder engine
  • Upmarket interior

Weaknesses

  • Some rivals are better value
  • Smaller engines are sluggish
  • Optional automatic gearbox is slow and jerky

You can’t really go wrong buying a Volkswagen Up. Its best attribute is that it feels like a much larger, more expensive car than it is; it rides very comfortably and its interior is as classy as you’ll find in a city car.

The Up is a great confidence booster too, with well-balanced steering and plenty of grip on faster country roads. Just beware of the fact that it's only a four-seater – if you need a fifth perch, look elsewhere. Age-for-age it's not a bargain, but it is worth every penny. 

"Possibly the most stylish small car and certainly one of the most handsome on our list here. The Up was on sale for years so there are plenty to choose from. It's fun to drive, too, with a great thrum from its three-cylinder engine." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter

We found 2021 Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up, 35,000 miles, £8495

5

Nissan Micra

Strengths

  • Smart interior
  • Good safety kit
  • Comfortable front seats

Weaknesses

  • So-so to drive
  • No Android Auto
  • Poor rear head room

The Nissan Micra is in insurance group one, and that means low insurance premiums. Parents should also take heed because the Micra comes with lots of accident-preventing technologies as standard, including lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking (AEB).

Beyond its great value and impressive safety credentials, the Micra’s also worth considering for its ease of use; the steering is light, the clutch is smooth, and the brakes are progressive. However, rearward visibility is fairly limited, so we’d advise that you look for one fitted with the optional reversing camera.

"A much nicer car than you might at first think, this generation of Micra was larger than previous ones, but it's still very easy for a new driver to get to grips with.' - Oliver Young, used cars reporter

We found 2019 Nissan Micra 1.0 Acenta, 48,000 miles, £6495

6

Seat Ibiza

Our pick: 1.0 TSI 95 FR 5dr

0-62mph: 11 sec
MPG/range: 52.3mpg
CO2 emissions: 123g/km
Seats: 5
Boot: 355 litres
Insurance group: 12E

Strengths

  • Great to drive
  • Remarkably spacious
  • Strong petrol engines

Weaknesses

  • Interior could be classier
  • Road noise

Take all the pros of the Skoda Fabia that's also in this top 10 and add a hint of improvement, and what you get is the Seat Ibiza. It’s immensely practical, generously equipped – particularly in this SE Technology trim level – and great to drive.

Moreover, the Ibiza is cheaper to insure than the Fabia, although these savings will likely be eaten up by the small additional outlay required to purchase one. If you like your small cars classy enough to impress your young friends then the Ibiza is probably worth the extra. 

"If you're after a driver's car in this list, try the Ibiza. Its steering is quick and its handling is eager. It makes a nice sound and the driving position suggests a sporty drive. Sharp looks, too.' - Oliver Young, used cars reporter

We found 2019 Seat Ibiza 1.0 95 SE, 58,000 miles, £6495

7

Skoda Fabia

Our pick: 1.0 TSI SE Comfort 5dr

0-62mph: 10.7 sec
MPG/range: 55.8mpg
CO2 emissions: 115g/km
Seats: 5
Boot: 380 litres
Insurance group: 11E

Strengths

  • Spacious interior
  • Good to drive
  • Standard infotainment system

Weaknesses

  • Hard interior plastics
  • Low speed ride could be better
  • Shortage of advanced safety kit

For many years a winner of our Used Small Car of the Year award, the Skoda Fabia is one of the most well-rounded small cars money can buy, trading blows with much newer, more expensive machines. Practicality is its biggest asset; it offers plenty of room for four adults, as well as a relatively large boot. It’s also easy to drive and well-suited to motorway driving.

So, if the Fabia’s so good, why is it not top on this list? Simply put, it’s in too high an insurance group. It was a group one car in years past, but that’s since changed, which significantly limits its appeal. However, older novices who might get slightly discounted insurance quotes should still consider buying one.

"It might look unexciting but this previous-generation Fabia is a really good car and a great first buy for a novice driver. It's easy to drive and really smooth in its actions and responses. And you'll be surprised how easily four people fit comfortably inside it, too." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter

We found 2020 Skoda Fabia 1.0 95 SE, 48,000 miles, £4895

8

Citroen C1

Strengths

  • Decent performance
  • Real-world fuel economy
  • Infotainment

Weaknesses

  • Noisy engine
  • Jerky automatic gearbox
  • Sloppy manual gearshift

The Citroen C1 is cheap to buy and cheap to run. It’s a great car to get to grips with driving, and its enjoyable handling makes it well-suited to enthusiastic drivers of any age. What's more, it’s very cheap to run because its 68bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine can return up to 61.4mpg.

The C1 should also be decently reliable because its underpinnings were borrowed from Toyota, which regularly features in the top five brands in our annual What Car? Reliability Survey. That said, make sure you find one that has been serviced according to schedule, and that you check for rust underneath the car as well as bubbling paint around the wheel arches.

"A bit of a left-field choice on this list in some ways, but don't forget the C1 shares its underpinnings with the Peugeot 108 and the Toyota Aygo, both of which are also worth seeking out. Its small size makes it especially suitable for a new driver." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found 2017 Citroen C1 1.0i VTI Feel, 54,000 miles, £4495

9

Vauxhall Corsa

Strengths

  • Spacious interior
  • Comfortable low-speed ride
  • Reasonably prices

Weaknesses

  • Vague steering
  • Fiddly infotainment
  • Handling not the sharpest
  • Subpar reliability

If we were gambling folks, we’d happily put money on you or somebody you know who has taken their driving lessons behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa. It’s no surprise that it’s so popular, given that it’s incredibly easy to drive and offers lots of interior space. 

In fact, the abundance of Corsas is in itself a selling point because it keeps second-hand prices down. Just beware of its patchy reliability – we’d recommend buying one with a full service history, and bringing somebody older than 25 to test drive one.

"It's easy to be sniffy about the Vauxhall Corsa but it's popular for a reason, and that reason is it is good to drive and easy to see out of and, because there are loads of them out there, easy to find a good one." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter

We found 2017 Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 74 SRi, 54,000 miles, £5495

10

Renault Twingo

Strengths

  • Incredibly tight turning circle
  • Plenty of kit
  • Spacious interior

Weaknesses

  • Underpowered 1.0-litre engine
  • Not entertaining to drive
  • Less practical than class leaders

The Renault Twingo was developed in collaboration with Smart, and it’s surprisingly practical for a car of its size. It can seat four fully-grown adults without any grumbles, and its boot is pleasingly flat, which makes it very easy to slide your cargo in and out. The Twingo is also cheap to run thanks to its efficient 1.0-litre petrol engine capable of up to 67.2mpg.

Just keep in mind that such efficiency comes at a performance cost; the Twingo doesn’t feel fast by any stretch of the imagination. Not that you’d want to drive one too spiritedly because the steering is rather vague, and the interior doesn’t do a very good job of sealing out wind and road noise. Insurance costs will be low, though. 

"Becoming something of a rarity now it's been off-sale for so long, but seek one out and you'll have an unusual but highly entertaining used car choice. Its looks are like no other, while its driving is similarly unique. It will put a smile on your face, it's that kind of car." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter

We found 2018 Renault Twingo 1.0 70 SCe Dynamique S, 54,000 miles, £5995

Read our full used Renault Twingo review

FAQs

What is the classiest small car for learners?

For our money, the delightful Volkswagen Polo is the classiest small car. It has an interior quality that would shame many larger and more expensive cars, with good use of soft-touch materials in the interior and hard plastics hidden out of view. It's good to drive and excellent value for money too. 

Which used car for learner drivers would give me the longest warranty?

So this depends on whether you mean the warranty you might get from the dealer you're buying the car from, in which case this is typically between three and 12 months, or you mean the manufacturer's warranty that all cars have from new. Most of these warranties are transferable but only last for the first three years, or sometimes five years, of the car's life. If it's older than that the warranty will be out of date. The only exception is Kia, who have a seven-year-from-new warranty. 

