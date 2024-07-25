Best used cars for learner drivers

The Hyundai i10 offers big-car luxury in a pint-sized package. It's smart, good to drive and comfortable. Its refinement is what separates it from the crowd; the i10 is quiet on all types of roads and at motorway speeds. It’s also decently spacious, with plenty of room to stretch out up front, and more leg room than most city cars in the back.

It's great value for money too, with all versions coming with air con, cruise control, and bluetooth connectivity. The entry-level version is also in insurance group one, and that should save you plenty of cash in the long run. If you're after civilised motoring on a learner-level budget, this is it.

"The battle between the i10 and the Picanto swings this way, that way, forwards, backwards like a ship in a gale. Both cars are delightful, but this latest version of the i10 is one of the nicest small cars full stop. If you can't stretch to this one, the previous 2014-2020 version is almost as good." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found 2021 Hyundai i10 1.0 SE, 30,000 miles, £8495

