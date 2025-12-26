Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Slideshow
Best used SUVs for less than £25,000 - and the ones to avoid
slideshow

Best used SUVs for less than £25,000 - and the ones to avoid

Some of the most spacious and desirable SUVs around can now be had for very reasonable money. Here are 10 of the best...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published26 December 2025
Best used SUVs for less than £25,000 (and ones to avoid)
Used SUVs for £25k
Used Audi Q5 2017-present front driving
Used Audi Q5 17-present interior
Used Porsche Macan 2014-present front cornering
Used Porsche Macan 2014-present interior
Used Skoda Enyaq 2021-present front cornering
Used Skoda Enyaq iV 2022 interior dashboard
Used BMW X3 front
Used BMW X3 dash
Used Volvo XC90 2015-2024 front driving
Used Volvo XC90 dash
Used Audi Q7 2015-present front cornering
Used Audi Q7 2015-present dash
Used Peugeot 5008 2017-present front cornering
Used Peugeot 5008 2017-present dashboard
Used Ford Puma 2019-present front cornering
Used Ford Puma 2019-present interior dashboard
Used Kia Sportage 2021-present front cornering
Used Kia Sportage 2021-present interior dashboard
Used Volvo XC40 2018-present front cornering
Used Volvo XC40 2018-present interior
Image 1 of 21

Buying a used SUV large enough for the whole family needn’t cost you the earth. Some of the most desirable SUVs are now cheap enough to make huge financial sense as a second-hand purchase.

Nowadays, it’s possible to buy a very solid and nearly-new example of many of the more popular models for less than £25,000. Most of these will have large boots, some will be electric or hybrid-powered and some will have seven seats, too. 

However, there are so many to choose from for this sort of cash that finding the right car for you can be bewildering. That’s where we come in. Here, we’ve rounded up our 10 favourite SUVs for less than £25,000.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Broken down car
Feature

Your legal rights if something goes wrong with your car

Citroen e-C3 side driving with Target Price logo
Best of

Cheapest electric cars: UK's most affordable EVs

Best used 4x4s
Best of

Best used 4x4s 2025 (and one to avoid)

Best steering wheel locks
Feature

Best steering wheel locks 2026 - tried and tested

How to check a tyre
Advice

How to check your car's tyres: pressures and tread depth explained

Ford Puma and Volkswagen Taigo Real MPG
Slideshow

Real MPG: most economical small SUVs

Also consider