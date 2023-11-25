BMW i5 reader test team

The headline-grabber of the new 5 Series executive car line-up is the electric BMW i5. With sales of new petrol and diesel cars ceasing from 2030, it’s the electric variants that will take the brand forward in the future, so there’s a lot of pressure to get them right.

There are two versions of the i5: a 335bhp, rear-wheel-drive eDrive40 and a 593bhp, four-wheel-drive M60. We’ve driven the latter and found it to be fast, comfortable and more agile than its main rival, the Mercedes-Benz EQE. The interior is suitably luxurious and high-tech, with echoes of the larger BMW 7 Series limousine, and there’s plenty of room for four tall adults.

Officially, the eDrive40 has a range of up to 357 miles; that isn’t quite as far as the equivalent EQE can manage, but it should be plenty for most drivers. The M60, meanwhile, promises up to 315 miles between charges.