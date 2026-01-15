Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best premium electric SUV for practicality
A premium SUV must deliver upmarket appeal and a decent driving experience, but they shouldn't yield when it comes to practicality either...
Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD
The Tesla Model Y may not be as good an all-rounder as the BMW iX3, but one area in which Elon Musk’s electric SUV contender has an undeniable advantage is when it comes to practicality.
Sure, it’s still a five-seater. However, there’s a lot more space in the Model Y for the detritus of life, including a vast, lidded cubby between the front seats, massive front and rear door bins, and a good-sized storage area under the centre armrest.
Likewise, the boot is humungous – especially when you factor in the well under the floor. We managed to fit nine carry-on suitcases below the load cover, plus an extra one in the sizeable additional compartment under the bonnet. That’s 10 cases overall, then. Yes, a small number of cars from other categories (mostly larger SUVs and MPVs) can hold even more, but the Model Y has the capacity to beat every direct rival.
All versions have an electric tailgate that can be opened and closed using the touchscreen, the Tesla app or a button on the bootlid itself. And the rear seats are easy to fold flat; you just press buttons on the walls of the boot.
