The Tesla Model Y may not be as good an all-rounder as the BMW iX3, but one area in which Elon Musk’s electric SUV contender has an undeniable advantage is when it comes to practicality.

Sure, it’s still a five-seater. However, there’s a lot more space in the Model Y for the detritus of life, including a vast, lidded cubby between the front seats, massive front and rear door bins, and a good-sized storage area under the centre armrest.

Likewise, the boot is humungous – especially when you factor in the well under the floor. We managed to fit nine carry-on suitcases below the load cover, plus an extra one in the sizeable additional compartment under the bonnet. That’s 10 cases overall, then. Yes, a small number of cars from other categories (mostly larger SUVs and MPVs) can hold even more, but the Model Y has the capacity to beat every direct rival.