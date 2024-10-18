Chinese car tariffs will not go ahead, UK Government confirms

Britain will not follow the European Union in imposing tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars sold in this country.

The move risked increasing the price of electric cars from some brands by as much as 35% – potentially stalling sales of such models at a time when their uptake is being encouraged.

British trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds confirmed the move earlier this week, noting that there had been no complaints from UK businesses to Britain’s Trade Remedies Authority. Reynolds noted his “primary concern” was to ensure export markets for British-made goods remained open.