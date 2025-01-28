Electric car grant should be reinstated, says new Renault boss

The Government’s Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG) – which was discontinued in June 2022 – should be reinstated to encourage people to buy electric cars, according to new Renault UK boss Adam Wood.

Speaking at a Renault event, Wood pointed out that car makers are doing their bit to encourage electric vehicle (EV) take-up by introducing more and more affordable models. However, he said that Government help is also needed if the UK is to hit its EV targets.

The UK’s Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate currently states that EVs should make up 28% of each manufacturer’s sales in 2025, with that rising to 80% by 2030. However, last year’s total EV share was just 19.6%, with the majority of that coming from the company car market.