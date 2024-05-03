Electric car servicing: are local garages ready for EVs?

Electric vehicles (EVs) make up just 3% of the cars on UK roads – around a million out of a total of 35 million – with most being maintained within franchised dealer networks. However, when conventional cars age beyond their warranty period, most owners are likely to move to independent garages for maintenance, and that’s likely to be just as true with EVs.

In fact, independent garages already carry out 72% of all car servicing, according to data from the SMMT, which means they’re likely to take on a much larger share of electric vehicle servicing during the next few years. But are they equipped to do this properly?

Well, one of the main issues is whether independent workshops will have enough technicians qualified to work on all these used EVs. At present, there are more than 52,000 qualified EV technicians in the UK, with 6700 joining their ranks in the past six months alone. That means 22% of all technicians are EV qualified, which seems sufficient when you consider that 16% of all new cars registered in 2023 were electric. However, the latest figures from the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) show that 139,000 extra people will be needed by 2032, in order to keep up with demand.