How much have EVs improved?: New MG 4 vs used BMW i3 and Renault Zoe

Just how far have things moved on at the affordable end of the electric car market in the past 10 years? Answering this question should give us a good idea of where we might be in another decade’s time, when electric vehicles (EVs) are likely to account for the vast majority of new cars you’ll be able to go out and buy.

To find out, we put together a two-part challenge with three EVs: one car that represents the state of the UK market today, another that was a sound choice from around five years ago, and the third an early electric pioneer from a decade ago.

On day one, we’d head to Brighton for lunch, before driving to Oxford’s zero-emission zone – an example of the restrictions city centres might impose on non-electric cars in the coming years. We’d finish the day at our test track (at Millbrook in Bedfordshire), rounding off a total journey of around 240 miles and one that should paint a realistic picture of everyday electric motoring – including charging.