Performance Jaguars have been known for having an exotic soundtrack and while our prototype provided a serene experience, an augmented sound piped into the GT while you accelerate is being worked on for the production model. When it comes to filtering out any unwanted sounds, an active noise-cancelling system is yet to be added. Even so, there’s already barely any wind noise at motorway speeds and a muted level of road noise, despite the standard-fit 23in tyres.

The GT’s air suspension provides a calm and settled ride at most speeds as it glides over potholes without them being heard or felt. It’s only when you start driving the GT more spiritedly over the proving ground’s choppier, uneven cambered roads that you can sense a mild amount of fidget from those huge 23in wheels. Here, the GT starts to lose that tied down feel over undulations, but it’s by no means disconcerting.

The brake pedal is responsive and has enough weighting at low speeds to help you achieve a smooth stop. It’s not quite as positive as the Porsche Taycan’s at high speeds, but we’d be nitpicking. The regenerative braking also feels very natural, slowing the car down gradually with a good amount of force. It has been confirmed there will be the ability to adjust the strength and a strong one-pedal mode that can bring the car to a halt.