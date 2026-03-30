2027 Jaguar GT review: prototype drive of the brand's new luxury model
British brand’s all-electric flagship is well under way and we get behind the wheel of a prototype to find out what’s in store...
On sale Spring 2027 Price from £120,000 (est)
When someone takes a gap year after a long stint of studying or working on their career, it’s all too tempting to joke about them making some questionable life decisions while they spend their time ‘finding themselves’. However, in Jaguar’s case, the brand has been working hard to refocus their core values and tracing back their roots with the new Jaguar GT.
This new flagship model may be armed with modern all-electric underpinnings, but its long bonnet and low roof has been inspired by 1930s styling, while the way it drives promises to hark back to its predecessors (in particular, the Jaguar XJC) with ample performance, composed handling and long-distance comfort.
Drawing heavily from the Type 00 concept car, we’ll have to wait until September for the GT to be unveiled. Orders will also be available around that time and the GT is expected to arrive in the UK (and US) markets first in the initial half of 2027.
The GT will be built in JLR’s Solihull factory where the Jaguar F-Pace has been built up until now. The battery will be assembled in the Wolverhampton engine plant, with components coming from various suppliers around the world, including China.
What’s the Jaguar GT like to drive?
Our first drive in the Jaguar GT happened at Jaguar Land Rover’s own test track and while we could only experience the car in its default drive mode, initial impressions are strong. The brand can certainly tick off the ‘ample power’ box on their list of objectives.
With an expected power output of around 1000bhp, a small flex of your right ankle on the accelerator pedal is all that’s required for the GT to leap up to (and beyond) motorway speeds with no signs of acceleration tailing off. And yet, the GT is just as happy to be driven gently around the test facility’s access roads at speeds as low as 20mph.
Permanent four-wheel drive is standard, but with two motors powering the rear wheels and one for the fronts, you can sense the GT’s 70% rear-biased power delivery as it pushes you forward towards the horizon.
Considering this car is more than five meters long, the GT doesn’t feel daunting to drive. The steering has a strong sense of connection to the front wheels, with a very direct and consistently weighted response that helps it feel precise. Meanwhile, the four-wheel steering system that turns the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the front ones at low speeds (by up to six degrees) reduces the turning circle and makes the GT feel much smaller than it looks.
When it comes to cornering, the GT isn't trying to be as agile as the Porsche Taycan, but there’s still hardly any body lean and plenty of grip, feeling more composed than the softer BMW i7.
Performance Jaguars have been known for having an exotic soundtrack and while our prototype provided a serene experience, an augmented sound piped into the GT while you accelerate is being worked on for the production model. When it comes to filtering out any unwanted sounds, an active noise-cancelling system is yet to be added. Even so, there’s already barely any wind noise at motorway speeds and a muted level of road noise, despite the standard-fit 23in tyres.
The GT’s air suspension provides a calm and settled ride at most speeds as it glides over potholes without them being heard or felt. It’s only when you start driving the GT more spiritedly over the proving ground’s choppier, uneven cambered roads that you can sense a mild amount of fidget from those huge 23in wheels. Here, the GT starts to lose that tied down feel over undulations, but it’s by no means disconcerting.
The brake pedal is responsive and has enough weighting at low speeds to help you achieve a smooth stop. It’s not quite as positive as the Porsche Taycan’s at high speeds, but we’d be nitpicking. The regenerative braking also feels very natural, slowing the car down gradually with a good amount of force. It has been confirmed there will be the ability to adjust the strength and a strong one-pedal mode that can bring the car to a halt.
What’s the Jaguar GT like inside?
When it comes to the interior, Jaguar is keen to point out that occupants get to sit closer to the floor than in many EVs. The top section of the battery (mounted underneath the floor) has been scooped out to lower the seat’s mounting points and the rear footwells, with the latter promising to reduce the feeling of sitting with your knees raised.
From the driver’s seat, it’s not sports-car low, but similar to the Porsche Taycan and lower than luxury saloons, such as the Mercedes EQS. While there’s plenty of head, leg and elbow room for someone near six-feet tall, a relatively low ceiling, smaller side windows and a raised centre console means it feels more cosy inside than in a more conventional luxury saloon.
Finding a comfortable position is easy enough, with electric adjustment for the seats and steering wheel (with the latter done using the steering wheel controls). Meanwhile, it’s easy to see over the low dashboard and through the wide-but-slim front windscreen, and you can easily judge the front corners of the long bonnet.
Apart from the wide, sharp-looking display behind the steering wheel and the gear selector mounted on the right hand side of the steering column, we’ll have to wait until September before we get to see the full design.
2027 Jaguar GT verdict
What Car? Says
So, how close is the GT to production? Well, how the car drives is pretty much set in stone. What’s left mainly entails the car’s driver assistance systems, the interior tech and having the GT homologated to find its official range and charging speed. With a 120kWh battery, the GT is expected to travel more than 400 miles on a full charge.
By doing things a bit differently, Jaguar isn’t expecting the GT to attract a huge crowd of buyers, but the early signs are encouraging for those who are interested.
Jaguar GT prototype
Price £120,000 (est) Engine Three electric motors Power 1000bhp (est) Torque tbc Gearbox 1-spd automatic, AWD
Battery size 120kWh (total) 0-62mph 3.0sec (est) Top speed tbc Official range 400+ miles (est)
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