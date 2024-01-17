Jeep Avenger long-term test

It’s one of the most well-known of American brands, but it’s never before made an electric car, or a road car as small as my new Avenger. In many ways, this is not just a subtle addition to the range, this is a full paradigm shift – it may be the first electric Jeep, but it certainly won’t be the last.

I was so intrigued by this shift that I had to have one. Of course, my Avenger shares many parts with other small electric SUVs that are all also, like Jeep, part of the empire of brands known as Stellantis – cars such as the Peugeot e-2008 and the Vauxhall Mokka Electric.

This is in truth a thoroughly European Jeep, one designed and made in Europe and one that won’t make it anywhere near the US of A. You can even buy a conventional petrol-powered or hybrid version of it, too, and in time a more off-road-focused version.