Kia EV3 reader test team

To find out how well it will go down with car buyers, we asked some What Car? readers to inspect it and give their verdicts.

Age 66

Job Retired first line manager

Drives BMW iX, Peugeot 5008

“We’re thinking of replacing our BMW iX with a small SUV and are considering the Kia EV3, because we looked at the larger EV9 last year and were very impressed with it.

“We have 10 grandchildren and look after some of them fairly often, so we need a practical car. I like the fact that the EV3 is wide across the rear bench and has plenty of space for occupants, although I’m not sure the back seats would be comfortable for adults on longer drives, because the floor is high, so you have to sit with raised knees.

“The boot is huge, though, and the rear doors open wide and the back windows go all the way down; both of these are good features for people travelling with children.

“I’m not so convinced about the position of the charging port on the nearside front wing, because I always reverse onto our drive to park, and this would mean I’d have to trail the charging lead across the front drive to plug it in.

“I am very taken with the looks; it’s less boxy than the EV9. The only things I don’t like are the awkward pull-out door handles.”

Rating 4 stars

Alan Haynes