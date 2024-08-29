Kia EV3 reader test team
The Kia EV3 is the brand's all-new small electric SUV. We've asked a panel of readers to check it over and tell us what they think of it...
The Kia EV3 may be Kia’s smallest SUV, but it’s an important one, because it’s a fully electric model that replaces the Kia Soul EV and rivals the Hyundai Kona Electric, Smart #1 and Volvo EX30.
The EV3 looks like a smaller version of the seven-seat Kia EV9, with bold, angular styling. The similarity continues inside, with smart-looking materials and a large screen across the dashboard that integrates the instruments, infotainment system and some climate control functions.
There are also physical switches to adjust temperature and fan speed. The EV3 is offered with a choice of two batteries: 58.3kWh Standard Range, which can officially cover 267 miles between charges, and an 81.4kWh Long Range that promises a 372-mile range. The latter figure is considerably farther than its main rivals can manage.
Both versions are powered by a 201bhp electric motor that drives the front wheels and should provide fairly swift acceleration.
With a starting price of £32,995, the EV3 is cheaper than the Kona Electric and Volvo EX30.
To find out how well it will go down with car buyers, we asked some What Car? readers to inspect it and give their verdicts.
Warren Evans
Age 66
Job Retired first line manager
Drives BMW iX, Peugeot 5008
“We’re thinking of replacing our BMW iX with a small SUV and are considering the Kia EV3, because we looked at the larger EV9 last year and were very impressed with it.
“We have 10 grandchildren and look after some of them fairly often, so we need a practical car. I like the fact that the EV3 is wide across the rear bench and has plenty of space for occupants, although I’m not sure the back seats would be comfortable for adults on longer drives, because the floor is high, so you have to sit with raised knees.
“The boot is huge, though, and the rear doors open wide and the back windows go all the way down; both of these are good features for people travelling with children.
“I’m not so convinced about the position of the charging port on the nearside front wing, because I always reverse onto our drive to park, and this would mean I’d have to trail the charging lead across the front drive to plug it in.
“I am very taken with the looks; it’s less boxy than the EV9. The only things I don’t like are the awkward pull-out door handles.”
Rating 4 stars
Alan Haynes
Age 59
Job Chief executive
Drives Kia EV6 GT, Toyota C-HR
“I’ve had my EV6 for eight months and am so impressed with the brand that I think the Kia EV3 could be a suitable replacement for our C-HR.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the interior quality in my EV6, and the EV3 also has a premium feel. The recycled materials inside look and feel good.
“I like all the thoughtful touches in the EV3, such as the tray table that pulls out of the driver’s armrest so you can rest an iPad on it, and the driver’s seat that reclines so you can lie back and relax while the car is charging.
“Other practical touches include an adjustable boot floor, which would enable us to make the boot deeper so it could accommodate our grandchildren’s pushchairs.
“We travel to Cornwall a couple of times a year, so I’d go for the Long Range, which will realistically do around 300 miles between charges. Its range is better than that of the EV6, which does about 250 miles.
“It’s also great that Kia has listened to current EV owners. The EV6 doesn’t have a light on the charging port, and that makes it more difficult to plug in the charging lead when it’s dark, but Kia has fitted a light to the port on the EV3.”
Rating 5 stars
Tony Humphries
Age 79
Job Retired engineer and IT consultant
Drives Kia Soul EV
“I’ve been impressed with my Soul EV. I like owning an electric car and have found the Soul really easy to live with, so I’m interested to see how good its replacement is.
“I appreciate the technology you get as standard on the EV3, such as the adaptive cruise control, hill hold and an automatic parking brake. These things make driving much easier than it was 60 years ago, when I got my licence.
“I like the fact that the EV3’s charging port is towards the front of the car. As with the Soul, this will allow me to drive forwards into public charging bays – something I prefer. That said, I mostly recharge my car at home.
“I’m not overly concerned with the way cars look on the outside, but having a comfortable, well-sorted interior is important, and the EV3 is a lovely environment for the driver. I particularly appreciate the head-up display, which projects key information onto the windscreen and is standard on all trim levels.
“The EV3 is further proof of just how far Kia has come as a brand. It produces cars that are great value for money and are kitted out with all the niceties that make driving a pleasure.”
Rating 5 stars
Chris Leech
Age 68
Job Retired insurance claims inspector
Drives Kia Sportage
“I’m interested in finding out if the EV3 is good enough to convince me to go fully electric with my next car.
“The exterior styling is a bit boxy, but I like it because it makes the Kia EV3 stand out from rivals such as the Hyundai Kona Electric. I like the black line that runs along each side, too; this helps to make the car look larger.
“I love the interior, which looks really modern. I’m pleased to see that the quality of the materials seems as good as in other Kia models, including my Sportage.
“The only niggle is that there is no lidded storage bin between the front seats; this would be handy for tucking a phone or other things out of sight.
“Although it’s great that the trim on higher-spec EV3s is made from recycled carbonfibre, it’s a shame that it’s plastic in the entry-level Air.
“Finding a good driving position is easy, because there’s plenty of steering wheel adjustment, and the front seats are fairly high up, so you feel like you’re driving an SUV. And boot space is fantastic; it almost matches that of my Sportage.
“Overall, this could be the model that makes me switch to an electric vehicle.”
Rating 4 stars
Ian Patrick-Valentine
Age 61
Job Property investor
Drives Skoda Yeti
“I’m aiming to switch to an electric vehicle [EV] this year. I like to drive something distinctive, and the EV3 is the closest EV I’ve found to my Yeti for size and practicality.
“The EV3 looks small from the outside, but it’s quite long and spacious inside. The boot is a good size, and the fact that there’s extra space under the bonnet for cables and other things is great.
“There’s enough space for our dog’s bed to go in the middle rear seat, which is where he likes to be. Higher trim levels come with artificial leather seats, so muddy paw prints can be wiped off.
“The driver’s seat feels as comfortable as my top-spec Yeti’s, and under-thigh support is better than in other small SUVs I’ve tried. You sit a bit more upright, too – something I prefer.
“I travel around 16,000 miles a year and often need to do 200 miles in a day to various locations. I’d want a car that could do the whole trip without needing to be charged up, so the Long Range EV3 sounds like the best option for me.
“The EV3 isn’t perfect – there’s no covered storage bin between the front seats and some of the interior trim materials are a bit shiny – but the very competitive pricing makes up for that.”
Rating 5 stars
James Roberts
Age 51
Job Furniture maker
Drives Ford Kuga PHEV, Seat Ibiza
“I’m considering buying a small electric SUV as an additional car, because my eldest son will soon be using our Seat Ibiza for work and we need to replace it, because we live in a semi-rural location.
“I cover 30-40 miles a day, but I’d prefer to have to recharge the car only once a week, so the Long Range model appeals most to me. We already have a home charger.
“The Kia EV3 is deceptively roomy inside. I’m fairly tall, and there was plenty of space for me in the back when sitting behind an equally lanky driver. We have two children, aged 13 and 17, and the EV3 seems like it would be a perfect compact family car for us.
“I love the large digital screen that integrates the instruments and infotainment system; it makes the front seat area feel really spacious. The infotainment screen is intuitive and easy to use.
“It’s good that you get stand-alone switches for the air-con; these are easy to use on the move. It’s a shame there aren’t separate air-con controls in the back, but it’s great that you can get heated seats front and rear.”
Rating 5 stars
