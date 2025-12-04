Mercedes GLB: next-gen seven-seat SUV arrives with 392-mile range

In architecture, they often say ‘luxury is defined by light and space’. If that may be so, the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLB should rank quite highly on the spectrum, since it’s bigger than its predecessor, packs lots of fresh tech and gets a subtle redesign.

Like the current GLB, the next-generation SUV will be sold exclusively as a seven-seater when it arrives in the UK next spring, with two electric versions to choose between from launch, and hybrid options also in the works.

The GLB is positioned between the compact GLA and the larger, slightly more lavish GLC in MB’s SUV family. But while most seven seaters are genuine behemoths, the GLB isn’t quite as intimidating. Indeed, at 4732mm long, 1861mm wide and 1687mm tall, it’s noticeably smaller than comparable rivals like the Audi Q7 and the Kia EV9, owing to its clever boxy shape.