Mercedes GLB: next-gen seven-seat SUV arrives with 392-mile range
Hybrid options will soon be available too, equipped with an MHEV four-cylinder and 48-volt technology...
In architecture, they often say ‘luxury is defined by light and space’. If that may be so, the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLB should rank quite highly on the spectrum, since it’s bigger than its predecessor, packs lots of fresh tech and gets a subtle redesign.
Like the current GLB, the next-generation SUV will be sold exclusively as a seven-seater when it arrives in the UK next spring, with two electric versions to choose between from launch, and hybrid options also in the works.
The GLB is positioned between the compact GLA and the larger, slightly more lavish GLC in MB’s SUV family. But while most seven seaters are genuine behemoths, the GLB isn’t quite as intimidating. Indeed, at 4732mm long, 1861mm wide and 1687mm tall, it’s noticeably smaller than comparable rivals like the Audi Q7 and the Kia EV9, owing to its clever boxy shape.
In its compact seven-seat SUV segment, it’s actually closer in size to the Land Rover Discovery Sport. But while the Disco is offered with a choice of petrol, diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, it’s yet to come with pure electric power. By comparison, the new GLB will initially launch with two electric variants before welcoming combustion power.
The entry-level GLB 250+ gets 268bhp and 247lb ft of torque; enough for a 0-62mph run in 7.4secs on the way to a model-wide top speed of 130mph. On the other side of the spectrum is the GLB 350 4MATIC, which bumps the figures up to 349bhp and 380lb ft, while budging the 0-62mph down by almost two seconds.
Both electric models will be underpinned by 800-volt technology, with an 85kWh (usable capacity) battery at the core of it all. In terms of range, it’ll deliver an official WLTP-certified figure of up to 392 miles in the 250+ – almost the exact amount required to get from Buckingham Palace to the epic Mont Saint Michel castle in Normandy… in case we have any curious royals reading. Opt for the 350 version, and it’s a slightly lower 381-mile range.
Regardless of which option you go for, the GLB now trumps the Kia EV9 (349 miles) and the Volvo EX90 (374 miles), but falls short of the Peugeot e-5008’s 413-mile figure. Charging statistics are strong too: 161 miles can be topped up in just 10 minutes at a 320kW public charger. Or, if you’re wanting to stick to a more leisurely home charge, a 0-100% charge using a 7kW single-phase plug should take just over 12 hours.
If electric cars don’t yet appeal to you, you’ll be pleased to know that several hybrid models will be added to the fleet a few months after launch. They’ll use a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine (the same as the one in the new CLA hybrid), paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system designed to save fuel, and an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Technical details will follow in due course.
More broadly speaking, the GLB will come with optional adaptive suspension, making for an even smoother ride. Elsewhere, a lever behind the steering wheel can be used to toggle the regenerative braking, which has up to four levels of recuperative power.
Four-wheel drive versions (which Mercedes calls ‘4MATIC’) will also get a bespoke Terrain Mode system that calibrates the car’s setup to better deal with awkward surfaces like mud, gravel and, er, the M25 at rush hour. They’ll also come equipped with a Transparent Bonnet function, which combines images from various cameras to give the driver a virtual view of the underneath of the car, making it easier to navigate through jagged terrain.
It certainly looks like it's up to the task of off-roading, no? The steep windscreen, short overhangs, wide tracks and bountiful amounts of wheel arch cladding make for a pretty burly appearance. The design hasn’t actually strayed too far from the previous generation, save for the fresh set of animated light strips at either end, plus the new grille, which gets exactly 94 individually animated LED stars encased within that chrome frame. In certain markets, the central star will also do the whole fancy-schmancy glowy thing.
Since the GLB has grown in size slightly, there’s now an extra 35mm of headroom for the driver and 64mm for the passenger, while an extra 68mm of legroom and 10mm of headroom has been found for second-row riders. It’s more spacious than both the Audi Q3 and BMW X3 in this department, both of which are similarly sized to the GLB.
As for the third row, an increased 30mm over the previous model means people up to 5ft 7in tall can fit snugly back there - sorry NBA players! - and thanks to larger rear door cutouts, it's now even easier to get in and out. Chuck in 480 litres of rear boot space, in addition to 127 litres in the front, and it makes for a solid showing.
Once everyone’s in and comfy, there’s a load of luxuries to spot in the GLB. Aside from the swathe of fancy materials, including open-pore wood, brushed aluminium and decorative paper surfacing, it gets a standard-fit dimmable panoramic roof encrusted with 158 glowing stars. Lovely. Acoustics are provided by a Burmeister 3D surround sound system, which unites 16 speakers with an 850-watt amplifier.
The driver is treated to a 10.25in digital display and 14in central screen, both nestled harmoniously beneath a sheet of glass. Alternatively, you can turn this into a superscreen by adding a 14in passenger display, which allows them to access multiple entertainment apps like Disney, Spotify and YouTube. Whichever setup you choose, you’ll get the latest generation of MB.OS, which is hooked up to MB’s virtual cloud system to allow for regular over-the-air (OTA) updates.
The centre console has also been redesigned to gain a new storage compartment, while the steering wheel has been fettled to reintroduce a rocker switch for the cruise control and roller switch for the volume level. Discerning customers probably had something to do with that.
As for safety, you’ll get 12 sensors, eight cameras and five radars, which work in tandem with the MB.Drive system to keep you alert and away from danger. It includes SAE Level 2 driving assistance, lane change assist and automatic parking (for both entry and exit) among others. MB will also roll out an OTA update soon after launch which enables both V2G and V2H technology – though this will be limited to certain markets.
The new GLB is expected to start from circa £50k for the 250+ in the UK, with the 350 4MATIC likely commanding closer to £60k.
