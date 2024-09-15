Mini Cooper S vs Mini Cooper SE – is petrol or electric best?

Remakes are rarely more popular than the originals, but the ‘new’ Mini (including Clubman and Countryman) has now outsold the car it was inspired by. Yes, the BMW version, first launched in 2001, surpassed the sales tally of the Alec Issigonis classic a couple of years ago.

There have been several generations of the BMW Mini in the 23 years since the German brand took over, of course, but the basic design of the three-door hatchback has only evolved slightly during that time. Indeed, we wouldn’t blame you if you struggled to tell one generation from the other.

Is it the same deal with the new, fourth generation, which has just gone on sale? Well, yes and no. As expected, the looks haven’t changed much, but, somewhat confusingly, there are now two completely different Mini hatchbacks: one powered by petrol and the other by a battery.