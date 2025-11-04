Bentley Luxury Urban SUV: brand's first electric car to get ultra-rapid charging

We also know that the Luxury Urban SUV will be underpinned by the PPE platform developed by Audi and Porsche: a scalable chassis technology that should be able to cover many different types of car, from small cars to large SUVs .

As such, the Luxury Urban SUV is expected to be closely related to the upcoming Porsche Cayenne Electric, which will be offered exclusively with dual-motor, four-wheel-drive set-ups and should be able to manage nearly 1000bhp in top-of-the-range guise.

That car also gets 800-volt charging architecture for its large 110kWh battery, which we predict could achieve around 400 miles of range in its most efficient form. However, since the Luxury Urban SUV will receive a boxier shape, it might not travel quite as far as its Porsche sibling.

Early sightings of the Luxury Urban SUV indicate it’ll borrow a lot of styling cues from Bentley’s EXP 15 concept (as represented by our artist's illustration at the top of this article) unveiled earlier this year, with an upright stance and low-slung silhouette. Unlike that concept car and the Cayenne Electric, though, the Bentley EV looks like it’ll get a more upright roofline to maximise rear head room.