New engines boost VW Passat, Tayron and Tiguan towcar appeal

The Volkswagen Passat is our reigning towcar of the year, but its appeal is being widened further with the introduction of a four-wheel drive version with a turbocharged petrol engine – and it’s an update being applied to the Tayron and Tiguan SUVs, too.

The Passat will come with a powerful 261bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine – the same unit that’s found in the Golf GTI hot hatchback, while the Tiguan and Tayron are available with 201 and 261bhp versions of the same engine.

That means a healthy 200kg increase in towing capacity for the Passat and Tiguan, while the Tayron’s remains unchanged.