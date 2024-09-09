New Kia Picanto vs Fiat 500 vs Hyundai i10

Well, not when you’re behind the wheel of a Fiat 500. This is a car developed on the narrow streets of Turin, Italy, and it shows. You sit high up by city car standards (we’ll delve deeper into the driving position’s intricacies later on), and the car has ultra-short front and rear overhangs and narrow window pillars. As a result, visibility is superb all round; this can come in handy when changing lanes and pulling out of junctions. You don’t need systems like blindspot monitoring when you have no blindspots to speak of.

The 500 also has the tightest turning circle of our trio (9.3 metres, or half a metre less than the i10 and Picanto), and you can make the already light steering even lighter at the press of a button. Factor in a relatively peppy engine and an accurate six-speed manual gearbox and the 500 is a breeze to drive around town.

The same can’t be said for the Picanto. It may be only 7bhp down on the 500, but it has much less low-down grunt. We know from experience that this isn’t a problem on a country road where you have the space to rev it hard, but in the city, you want immediate forward thrust to propel you out of junctions and away from the traffic lights. Instead, the Picanto keeps you waiting until around 3500rpm before you start to make decent progress. By that point, you’ve been swamped by 50cc mopeds and overly keen Uber drivers.

The Picanto does have its strengths, though. It is the narrowest car here, allowing you to effortlessly scythe past parked taxis and delivery vans without having to deviate too far out of your lane, and while it doesn’t have the sharpest steering, there is very little body lean, which gives you the confidence to really throw it about. If only it had more grunt.