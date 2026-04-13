New Lepas L6 to arrive in UK this year as Jaecoo 7 sibling
The second model from Chery’s new brand will be a mid-size family SUV available in both plug-in hybrid and electric form...
On sale Late 2026 Price from £28,000 (est)
The Lepas L6 family SUV will be the second model from the new Chinese brand to arrive here in the UK, and it’ll be based on the same technology as the huge-selling Jaecoo 7.
Indeed, the L6 will follow the arrival of the L8 to launch the Lepas brand in the UK this year. It'll be closely related to the Jaecoo 7 and Omoda 5 and, as such, will be offered with both plug-in hybrid and electric power. In PHEV form, it will use parent company Chery’s ‘Super Hybrid System’, which combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and 18.3kWh battery – the same set-up as in the Jaecoo 7.
According to Lepas, the L6 should yield a combined range (with the battery and engine working together) of more than 700 miles. No electric-only range figures have been revealed yet, but for reference, the Jaecoo 7 can officially manage 57 miles using the battery alone.
With 201bhp, the L6 will be slightly less punchy than PHEV rivals like the MG HS and Hyundai Tucson.
In pure electric form, the L6 will be powered by a 67kWh battery with an official range of 270 miles. That’s not quite as far as rivals like the slightly smaller Skoda Elroq and slightly larger Citroën ë-C5 Aircross. Further specifications still have yet to be announced.
The L6 is due to be fully revealed at the Milan Motor Show next week (20-26 April), so we’ll have to wait until then to see inside the car. However, it should get a similar interior to the larger Lepas L8, which gets a large portrait-oriented central touchscreen, a digital driver's display behind the wheel and wireless smartphone charging.
The L6 will arrive in the UK at the end of this year. Prices haven’t yet been revealed, but we expect them to start at around £28,000 for the plug-in hybrid – undercutting most rivals, including the MG HS.
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