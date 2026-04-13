New Lepas L6 to arrive in UK this year as Jaecoo 7 sibling

On sale Late 2026 Price from £28,000 (est)

The Lepas L6 family SUV will be the second model from the new Chinese brand to arrive here in the UK, and it’ll be based on the same technology as the huge-selling Jaecoo 7.

Indeed, the L6 will follow the arrival of the L8 to launch the Lepas brand in the UK this year. It'll be closely related to the Jaecoo 7 and Omoda 5 and, as such, will be offered with both plug-in hybrid and electric power. In PHEV form, it will use parent company Chery’s ‘Super Hybrid System’, which combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and 18.3kWh battery – the same set-up as in the Jaecoo 7.