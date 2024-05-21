New MG 3 vs new Suzuki Swift

It isn’t only vibration you’re better isolated from in the Swift, because less tyre noise makes its way inside. Neither of these cars is particularly hushed by wider class standards, though; you and your passengers would enjoy a more peaceful high-speed cruise to your destination in plenty of other small cars. You’d get a slightly more comfortable ride in a Renault Clio or Polo, too – although neither of our contenders is jarringly firm or unsettled. The Swift fidgets around a little more at high speeds, while the MG is less adept at dealing with expansion joints or sharper intrusions – both on faster roads and in town.

Your passengers would probably appreciate the extra space they’d get in a Clio or Polo, too. Yes, the MG 3 and Swift are five-door hatchbacks that can carry four adults, but rear head room is tight for six-footers and leg room far from outstanding in both. The Swift just has the edge, with a bit more space for your knees and easier access (the MG’s chunky sills make getting in and out a little more difficult) – surprising, perhaps, given that it’s the smaller of the two.

This match-up is also a textbook example of why you should never rely solely on official figures, because if you did that, you’d assume the MG has the bigger boot. But because of the reclined angle of the rear seatbacks, you can actually fit more carry-on suitcases in the Swift (five versus four). And because the Swift’s rear seats fold in a conventional 60/40 split, rather than in one piece like the MG’s, it gives you the flexibility to carry longer or bulkier items without turning your car into a two-seater.