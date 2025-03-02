New Renault 5 vs Mini Cooper

New Renault 5 is achingly desirable and undercuts the Mini by thousands – despite having a longer range and faster charging. Is there a catch?

Mini Cooper E Classic (Level 1)

List price £32,000

Target Price £30,036

Mini sells two Cooper hatchbacks that look similar but are, in fact, completely different. This one’s the fully electric version

Don’t worry: you're not reading a group test from 1973, although these two nameplates did start duking it out more than 50 years ago.