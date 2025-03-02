New Renault 5 vs Mini Cooper
The Mini Cooper has seen many reinventions during the past seven decades, and now Renault’s much-loved small car of the 1970s is following suit. We test the two back to back...
The contenders
NEW Renault 5 52kWh Techno
List price £26,995
Target Price £26,995
New Renault 5 is achingly desirable and undercuts the Mini by thousands – despite having a longer range and faster charging. Is there a catch?
Mini Cooper E Classic (Level 1)
List price £32,000
Target Price £30,036
Mini sells two Cooper hatchbacks that look similar but are, in fact, completely different. This one’s the fully electric version
Don’t worry: you're not reading a group test from 1973, although these two nameplates did start duking it out more than 50 years ago.
You’ll doubtless know plenty about the Mini Cooper already. This British icon was originally built by a British company in (yep, you guessed it) Britain. However, after changing hands several times throughout the years, the Mini brand was acquired by BMW at the turn of the millennium, and it immediately set to work building a retro take on the classic 1950s design. This is the latest generation of that car; it’s fully electric and built in China to keep costs down (or there’s a British-built petrol version if you prefer).
You might be less familiar with the Renault 5, but it was an equally celebrated small car in the 1970s and 1980s – especially in France. It’s just been reborn as a fully electric car, and because Renault is still owned by, er, Renault, it’s built in Douai in the very same factory as the original model.
So, there’s a bit of background. Now, which of these electric hatchbacks is the better buy?
Driving
Performance, ride, handling, refinement
Both cars are available with a choice of two batteries, and for reasons of pricing (more on that later) we’ve lined up the Renault in its longest-range form and the Mini in entry-level Cooper E guise. That means the Mini has a fairly small battery with a 36.6kWh usable capacity, versus the Renault’s 52kWh equivalent.
It’s therefore no surprise that the Mini has a shorter range. Officially, it can manage 185 miles on a full charge, but real-world efficiency of 3.8 miles per kWh (mi/kWh) on a chilly day translates to a theoretical winter range of just 139 miles.
Slightly disappointing efficiency of 3.2mi/kWh reduces the Renault’s real-world winter range to 166 miles from an official 253 miles. On a warmer day, or when driven mainly at lower speeds, both cars will manage longer distances, but even the Renault will struggle to ever do much more than 200 miles.
Much more impressive is the acceleration these cars deliver. The Mini can almost keep up with a Volkswagen Golf GTI in a straight line and hits 60mph from a standstill in just 6.6sec. The Renault surges off the line with similar vigour but starts to lose ground above 30mph; 0-60mph takes 7.8sec. That’s still way quicker than a Citroën e-C3 or Hyundai Inster, though.
But the most impressive thing about the Renault is how grown-up it feels; you’d never guess you were driving one of the cheapest electric cars around. Relatively sophisticated and well-tuned suspension helps to deal with scruffy town roads, and there’s enough control to keep things composed on a twisty road.
The Mini, by contrast, is noticeably less settled. It’s never jarringly firm around town and stays respectably calm on the motorway, but you’re always aware of a bobbing sensation – a constant reminder that you’re in something small and supposedly sporty.
To that end, the Mini has a ‘go kart’ mode that adds weight to the steering and an electric soundtrack to accompany your acceleration. There’s no doubt the sharp and direct steering makes the Mini feel alert, and there’s little body lean when you’re cornering quickly.
While the more laid-back Renault doesn’t feel quite as sporty or agile, it’s always pleasant and confidence-inspiring, with enough grip and slower (but equally precise) steering. We prefer the steering in Sport mode for faster driving; it adds a bit more heft.
The Renault is slightly quieter, drumming up less tyre noise whether you’re doing 30mph or 70mph. There’s only a little wind flutter around the door mirrors at motorway speeds, something that’s also present in the Mini.
Our only mild complaint about the Renault concerns its grabby brake pedal. Yes, it’s more predictable than those of the brand’s other electric cars, including the Megane and Scenic, but slowing down smoothly is still easier in the Mini.
Behind the wheel
Driving position, visibility, build quality
Mini likes to think of itself as a premium brand, and the previous-generation Mini hatch – including the electric version – could back that up with an interior that put other small cars to shame. Even the Audi A1 felt decidedly average inside when compared with a Mini.
It’s a different story in the latest model, though. The pleasingly soft plastics are all gone, and in their place are hard carcasses wrapped in a knitted plastic fabric. It’s a trick that’s been used by the likes of Dacia to great effect in recent years, and it deserves credit in a £14,000 Sandero. In a car with a starting price of £30k, though, it’s rather less praiseworthy.
Don’t get us wrong: the Mini still has a decent interior by class standards; it’s just no longer a standout reason to buy the car. Indeed, the Renault feels just as well made inside, and its seats, dashboard and the insides of the doors are also wrapped in fabric. Its maker calls this ‘denim’, but it’s actually made from recycled bottles rather than cotton.
You sit noticeably higher up in the Renault – something you’ll either like or you won’t. The objective benefit is that seeing out is easier. Visibility isn’t bad in the Mini, but the windscreen pillars block more of your view at junctions and roundabouts. To help with parking, both cars come with rear-view cameras and rear proximity sensors.
If you buy this entry-level Cooper E and don’t pay extra for at least the Level 1 equipment pack, you’ll need to look across at the central infotainment screen to see how fast you’re going – in the same way you would in a Tesla Model 3. However, all other versions have a head-up display on top of the dashboard behind the steering wheel, placing key information, including your speed and navigation directions, right in front of your eyes.
The Renault has a 10.0in digital display directly behind its steering wheel. You can choose between a variety of layouts, prioritising either the speedo or the sat-nav map. Taller drivers might find the very top of the display blocked by the rim of the wheel, though.
The Renault’s seats are comfy and supportive, and adjustable lumbar support is standard. This isn’t available on the Mini unless you upgrade to Sport trim and specify the Level 3 pack (adding £8000 to the price). Fortunately, there’s adequate lower back support for most without this.
Infotainment systems
Renault 5
Renault’s Google-based infotainment system (standard on Techno and Iconic trims) is feature-packed and easy to use. The built-in sat-nav is like using Google Maps on your phone, and the voice assistant is one of the most reliable we’ve tried. The only negative is the Reno avatar, a character that pops up and tries to provide unwanted help and advice. It’s just as annoying as the equivalent (Spike the dog) in the Mini, and is best left switched off.
Mini Cooper E
Circular 9.4in touchscreen is a classic case of style over substance (it’s meant to pay homage to the speedo in the original 1959 Mini). The layout is confusing, with too many tiny icons, and smartphone mirroring loads as a smaller square cutout in the middle of the round screen. At least the graphics are sharp and the screen is quick to respond to prods. For a better sound system, you’ll need to stump up an extra £2000 for the Level 2 pack.
Space and practicality
Front space, rear space, seating flexibility, boot
If you’re looking for a practical small electric car, strike the Mini off your shortlist. It has a tiny boot, no rear doors and only four seats. A couple of six-footers can, perhaps surprisingly, fit in the back, although they won’t look very elegant when trying to get there.
The Renault is an altogether bigger car; it has rear doors and can carry five at a squeeze. There’s actually slightly less rear leg room than in the Mini, but the Renault’s seating position is higher and more natural. It also has a much bigger boot that can swallow four carry-on suitcases below its parcel shelf; the Mini managed just two.
The Mini has a height-adjustable boot floor (something its rival could do with to reduce the sizeable lip at the entrance), but the Renault hits back with underfloor storage for charging cables.
You can, of course, fold down the 60/40 split rear seatbacks in either car if you need to carry more. Just be aware that even the Renault is limited in its load-lugging abilities; take a look at the MG 4 if you need a big boot.
Boot space
Renault 5
Boot capacity 277-959 litres Suitcases 4
Mini Cooper E
Boot capacity 210-800 litres Suitcases 2
Buying and owning
Costs, equipment, reliability, safety and security
Things get even better for the Renault when you see its £22,995 starting price. That compares with £30,000 for the Mini and explains why we’re testing the cheapest Cooper E against the bigger-battery version of the Renault. Even then, there’s a £5k difference, because you’ll want the Level 1 pack on the Mini to roughly match the Renault’s spec. But before you rule out the Mini on price alone, bear in mind that discounts of around £2000 are available; you’ll do well to get a penny off the Renault for some time.
That narrows the gap, and when you factor in the Mini’s slightly slower predicted depreciation, better efficiency and marginally cheaper insurance, it’s actually likely to cost you a few hundred pounds less to own in the long run – assuming you buy outright and sell after three years.
The Renault is a cheaper option for anyone taking out a PCP finance agreement, though. On a four-year deal with a £3000 deposit from you and a 10,000-mile annual limit, you’ll pay just £332 a month. The Mini will cost you £385 a month and has a much larger final ‘balloon’ payment if you want to keep the car at the end of the term.
Impressively, both cars come with heat pumps to help warm their interiors more efficiently. The Renault also has adaptive (rather than manual) cruise control and that vibrant metallic Pop Green paint job is standard – although other colours are optional.
In basic Classic trim, the Mini comes in silver as standard, and there’s a smaller colour palette to pick from if you don’t want that. It isn’t completely one-sided on the equipment front, though; the Mini gets heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, which you can have on the Renault only by upgrading to Iconic trim.
Only the Renault has a Euro NCAP safety rating at present, and it managed four stars out of five – a good result by class standards. We expect a rating for the Mini soon.
Our verdict
The Cooper E is a car you buy for its looks, and that’s fine if you’re doing so with full awareness of its shortcomings. The biggest of those is its poor range, but it’s also an impractical choice and lacks the classy interior of its predecessor. In short, only big discounts and relatively slow predicted depreciation save it from a two-star rating.
The great thing about the new Renault 5 is that it’s an objectively brilliant car, but not one that will make your heart sink every time you see it on your driveway. Quite the opposite. In short, it would easily score five stars even if it looked like a Ssangyong Rodius (Google it). So, the fact that it’s also packed with je ne sais quoi begs the question: why would you buy anything else if you want a small electric car?
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
1st – Renault 5
For Longer range; five-door practicality; quieter and more comfortable; bigger boot; better infotainment system
Against Brakes could be smoother; rear knee room is tight
Recommended options None
Renault 5 review >>
2nd – Mini Cooper E
For Punchy acceleration; better efficiency; more agile; slower predicted depreciation
Against Slower to charge; tiny boot; bouncier ride; no Euro NCAP safety rating
Recommended options None
Mini Cooper E review >>
Mini Cooper E deals >>
Specifications: Renault 5 52kWh Techno
Engine Electric motor
Peak power 148bhp
Peak torque 181lb ft
Gearbox 1-spd automatic
0-60mph 7.8sec
30-70mph in kickdown 7.3sec
Top speed 93mph
Braking 30-0mph 10.0m
Braking 70-0mph 53.9m
Noise at 30mph 57.7dB
Noise at 70mph 65.3dB
Kerb weight 1535kg
Tyre size (standard) 195/55 R18
Battery capacity (usable capacity) 52kWh
Rapid charging type CCS
Maximum charging rate 100kW
7kW home wallbox charging time (0-100%) 8hr 30min
Rapid charger, peak rate charging time (10-80%) 33min
Real-world range (est) 166 miles
Official range 253 miles
Efficiency on test 3.2mi/kWh
Specifications: Mini Cooper E Classic (Level 1)
Engine Electric motor
Peak power 181bhp
Peak torque 214lb ft
Gearbox 1-spd automatic
0-60mph 6.7sec
30-70mph in kickdown 5.9sec
Top speed 99mph
Braking 30-0mph 9.1m
Braking 70-0mph 51.2m
Noise at 30mph 57.9dB
Noise at 70mph 65.9dB
Kerb weight 1615kg
Tyre size (standard) 195/60 R16
Battery capacity (usable) 36.6kWh
Rapid charging type CCS
Maximum charging rate 70kW
7kW home wallbox charging time (0-100%) 6hr
Rapid charger, peak rate charging time (10-80%) 28min
Real-world range (est) 139 miles
Official range 185 miles
Efficiency on test 3.8mi/kWh
Cars pictured
Renault 5 52kWh Techno (French market specification) with Pop Green paint
Mini Cooper E Classic (Level 1) with Sunny Side Yellow paint (£550) and 17in alloy wheels (£550)