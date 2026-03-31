However, it never becomes jarring and settles down at higher speeds. The T-Roc is available with adaptive suspension (as fitted to our test car) that allows you to adjust the softness of the ride, but even without it, the T-Roc is comfier than the LBX; scarred surfaces are tackled in a more controlled manner, resulting in a calmer ride at all speeds.

On the other hand, the more compact LBX changes direction with greater eagerness than the T-Roc, and its more naturally weighted steering helps to inspire more confidence on winding roads. With a bit more body lean through corners and a less immediate steering response, the T-Roc encourages a slightly more relaxed approach, but it's still very composed; in fact, there's more outright grip from the tyres than the LBX offers.

The LBX is generally quieter to travel in than most other small SUVs, but the T-Roc is even better at filtering out wind and road noise. The T-Roc's engine is also more muted and you don't feel the minor vibrations through the seats and pedals that you do in the LBX.

The LBX is easy to bring to a smooth stop, thanks to a well-weighted and responsive brake pedal that helps you to judge your inputs correctly. The T-Roc's pedal lacks the LBX's initial sharpness of response; that's less of an issue when braking from high speeds, but it can make it tricky to judge how much pressure to apply, so drawing to a halt smoothly isn't as easy at lower speeds.

Behind the wheel

Driving position, visibility, build quality

The LBX perches you higher up than a regular hatchback would, but the T-Roc does more to provide the lofty driving position that draws many buyers to SUVs. You adjust the seat manually in each contender, but doing so is quick and easy. Both come with electric lumbar support adjustment to help offset back ache on long journeys, and their front seats provide plenty of side bolstering to hold you in place through corners.