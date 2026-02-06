However, the upshot of this technology is that the Qashqai e-Power is a far cry from the tediously slow but efficient traditional hybrid models I’ve driven in the past. Instead, it’s much more like a pure electric model with pretty swift acceleration and the ability to be driven in one-pedal mode when you switch it into the e-pedal driving mode. It even makes a buzzy noise when it’s idling, so overall it feels far more like an EV than a petrol model.

This innovative set-up makes it by far the fastest model in the Qashqai family SUV line-up. Stick it in Sport mode and it’ll smash the 0-62mph dash in 7.6 seconds, that’s almost two seconds faster than the more powerful (156bhp) of the two 1.3-litre petrol-engined versions. Having only driven EVs for the past few years, I appreciate this responsive acceleration, as well as the hushed nature of the e-Power when it’s being driven gently.

The engine is audible when it cuts in to replenish the batteries, but the noise isn’t intrusive or annoying. Another plus point is that there is no gearbox, so the car doesn’t struggle to select the correct gear when you accelerate hard like some hybrids, such as the Kia Sportage.

While the e-Power doesn’t achieve EV levels of economy, it is significantly more frugal than mild hybrid alternatives. Officially, it will do up to 62mpg, which is a lot better than the 45mpg figure for the 1.3-litre DIG-T 158 Qashqai. On my usual motorway commute, I’m averaging 50mpg, which is good for a car of this size and weight. Although this drops to 42-44mpg around town, when I remember to activate the e-pedal mode this does improve.