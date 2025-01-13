Nissan X-Trail long-term test: report 5

We got off to a good start, with no issues getting the car loaded up and onto the Eurotunnel to take us into Europe. The only hiccup – or should we say almost a hiccup – was that the electric tailgate never stops itself from rising to its maximum height, even if you’re in an enclosed space. This meant I had to jump after it to prevent it colliding with the roof of the train.

Upon exiting the train in France, we got on the motorway and I was reminded about how effortless Nissan's ePower hybrid system is. I will explain fully how the system works in my next report, but it made the X-Trail feel extremely smooth on the French motorways.

What I also found smooth was the ride: it absorbs the likes of ruts, bumps and expansion joints without much drama – just the thing for battered British Tarmac. Plus, even at France’s blissful motorway speed limit of 130kph (80mph), the car was quiet enough to hold a conversation between the front and second row without it turning into a shouting match.

Unfortunately, we only achieved a rather underwhelming 34.4mpg during the entire trip of 296 miles, but I can forgive that seeing as the car was fully laden with both people and luggage. What’s more, the X-Trail had made my life easier in other ways: for instance, it automatically converted the speedometer into kilometers and switched the headlamps bias to a European position without me inevitably forgetting to do so manually.

The biggest test came when we had to collect some props for the video in the form of three trees, one for each car tested. This meant putting them all in the X-Trail for a small period of the journey – a task that my car took in its stride, swallowing all three 6ft trees in the second row. This blocked my view out the back which finally provided a use for my digital rear view camera.