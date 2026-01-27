Northern Ireland will become the first country in the UK to introduce graduated driving licences (GDLs) for young drivers in an attempt to reduce the number of fatal and serious road traffic collisions.

Due to come into effect on 1 October, the system will introduce a mandatory six-month minimum learning period for learner drivers before they can take their test, as well as night-time driving restrictions for novice drivers aged under 24.

For a six-month period after passing their test, new drivers aged under 24 will be permitted to have only one passenger aged between 14 and 20 in their car between the hours of 11pm and 6am. This restriction does not include immediate family members and does not apply if the passenger in the front seat is aged over 21 and has held a driving licence for at least three years.