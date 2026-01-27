Northern Ireland to introduce graduated driving licences for new drivers
Reforms to Northern Ireland’s licensing system will introduce a number of restrictions for young drivers...
Northern Ireland will become the first country in the UK to introduce graduated driving licences (GDLs) for young drivers in an attempt to reduce the number of fatal and serious road traffic collisions.
Due to come into effect on 1 October, the system will introduce a mandatory six-month minimum learning period for learner drivers before they can take their test, as well as night-time driving restrictions for novice drivers aged under 24.
For a six-month period after passing their test, new drivers aged under 24 will be permitted to have only one passenger aged between 14 and 20 in their car between the hours of 11pm and 6am. This restriction does not include immediate family members and does not apply if the passenger in the front seat is aged over 21 and has held a driving licence for at least three years.
Newly qualified drivers will be required to display ‘R’ plates on their car for two years, rather than the current one-year restricted period – but for the first six months of this period, they’ll have to display a different coloured ‘R’ plate from other restricted drivers.
Under the previous rules, restricted drivers were subject to a maximum speed limit of 45mph, but this will be scrapped.
Driving lessons will also be reformed by the new GDL system. Learners will have to complete 14 modules in a new training curriculum, which must be signed off by a driving instructor or a supervising driver, such as a parent. Learners will also be allowed to drive on the motorway while accompanied by an approved driving instructor.
Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins described the new rules as “the most significant reform to driver licensing and testing in almost 70 years”.
She said: “Behind these figures are too many shattered lives as loved ones who set off on an everyday journey suffer life changing injuries or are never coming home to their family and friends.
“Road safety is a priority, and GDL will be a valuable tool to help me ensure everyone who uses our roads, does so safely.”
A GDL system was not proposed as part of the UK Government’s recent Road Safety Strategy, so it’s unclear if similar measures will be implemented across the rest of the country. It did, however, include considerations for a mandatory six-month learning period for new drivers.
Early last year, the Government confirmed it was not considering introducing GDLs as it planned methods to reduce the number of fatal and serious road accidents among young drivers.
Speaking in a debate in 2025, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Department for Transport Lilian Greenwood said: “While we are not considering graduated driving licences, we fully acknowledge that young people are disproportionately affected by tragic accidents on our roads. That’s why we’re exploring ways to address the underlying causes of this, without unfairly penalising young drivers.
“This Government is committed to ensuring young people have access to employment, education, and other opportunities, while also keeping them safe on the roads.”
Some industry experts have expressed support for the introduction of GDLs in the past. Edmund King, president of the AA, said in 2024: "The AA believes we need a system of graduated learning with a logbook whereby all learners need to demonstrate their skills on all types of roads and crucially on rural roads where 71% of new driver fatal crashes occur, and in different weather conditions and different times of day or night.
"Once they have passed their test the driver shouldn’t be allowed to carry same-age passengers for at least six months as research shows that with every same-age passenger, they are four times more likely to crash.”
