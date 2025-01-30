£65m government boost to grow on-street charging network

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced that the UK government will pledge £65m to EV charging company Connected Kerb to support its ambitions to roll out 40,000 on-street sockets across the country, up from the 9,000 already built.

The investment combines £55m from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) and £10m from insurance company Aviva, and will aim to contribute towards the government’s requirement of at least 300,000 public EV chargers by 2030.

“This is a game-changing investment that will give individuals and businesses the confidence to make the switch to driving electric, dramatically reducing carbon emissions and air pollution,” said Connected Kerb CEO Chris Pateman-Jones. “We are delighted to have such high profile investors who deeply aligned with our sustainability and ethical goals.”