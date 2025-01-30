NEW REVIEWS:

Home
News
£65m government boost to grow on-street charging network
news

£65m government boost to grow on-street charging network

Connected Kerb receives significant funding in hopes of boosting EV uptake...

Cupra Born charging in the street
Author Avatar
by
Eleanor Cooper
Updated30 January 2025
Car reviews
View all new car
reviews

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced that the UK government will pledge £65m to EV charging company Connected Kerb to support its ambitions to roll out 40,000 on-street sockets across the country, up from the 9,000 already built.

The investment combines £55m from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) and £10m from insurance company Aviva, and will aim to contribute towards the government’s requirement of at least 300,000 public EV chargers by 2030.

“This is a game-changing investment that will give individuals and businesses the confidence to make the switch to driving electric, dramatically reducing carbon emissions and air pollution,” said Connected Kerb CEO Chris Pateman-Jones. “We are delighted to have such high profile investors who deeply aligned with our sustainability and ethical goals.”

These hopes to boost electric car uptake come after sales failed to meet expectations in 2024, despite hitting record highs. In fact, according to SMMT data, EV growth came almost entirely from company car fleets and businesses, and only one in ten private buyers chose an EV when purchasing their new car.

Car deals
View all deals

In its report, the SMMT called on the government to take further action to ensure that the UK has a “reliable, affordable and comprehensive nationwide network of infrastructure” so that targets regarding electrification can be met.

While improving accessibility to public charging is a positive step forward, more needs to be done to achieve wider adoption of electric cars. In December, What Car? published its EV manifesto citing nine challenges which must be addressed to aid the transition to electric vehicles – many at little or no cost to taxpayers.

Additionally, recent What Car? research found that many providers have done very little to comply with the Public Charge Point Regulations set out by the previous Conservative government. 

For example, under these regulations, providers should publish reliability data for their rapid chargers each calendar year, but we found that only five of the 17 networks we looked at regularly do so. It’s also specified that there should be one single payment app for all EV chargers across the country – but that doesn’t exist either.

News and advice
Renault 5 front right driving
News

Deal of the Day: award-winning Renault 5 for £255 per month

Kia PV5 electric van, front, static, motorshow
News

Fully electric Kia PV5 to launch brand into van market

BMW M3 CS Touring front driving
News

New BMW M3 CS Touring revealed: performance car gets 542bhp for £120k

Renault Scenic charging
News

Electric car grant should be reinstated, says new Renault boss

BMW iX front driving
News

2025 BMW iX revealed: electric SUV gets 435-mile range for £74k

Used SUVs for £10k
Best of

Best used SUVs for less than £10,000

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2025

IPSOIMPACTREPORT